Film with Morgan Freeman filed in the capital of Mississippi | Entertainment





JACKSON, Mississippi (AP) A house in the Jackson neighborhood of Belhaven is used to film a movie starring Mississippi native Morgan Freeman. The film Muti is about a detective investigating a series of murders with the help of Freeman, who plays Professor Dr. Macles. John Read of Madison is the director of the movies location. He said WLBT-TV that Belhaven House is where the production crew shoot scenes at the detective’s house. The manager specifically said he liked Belhaven because we had scouted the area, Read said. He said these houses, I think, would suit our character, our main character is a policeman, a detective. “ Read’s job is to research filmmakers statewide. Four of its last five films were set elsewhere but were shot in this state due to its growing appeal to filmmakers. Muti is Reads’ third film in Mississippi in collaboration with Freeman. Resident Hillary Zimmerman lives across the street where the crew used their driveway during filming. I saw a lot of people on the production set-up, and it’s pretty fun talking with them about their work, Zimmerman said. It’s amazing how many people it takes to do something like this for a project like this.

