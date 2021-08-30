Palm Beachers get some more fun from waning Hamptons season





SOUTHAMPTON, NY Scott Snyder isn’t the type to let a friend go on a trip without a good start, even if the trip is only three miles. And even if it ended where it started. And even if he left with her. More Palm Beach Company News here. Internationally renowned interior architect, AD100 designer and member of the Advisory Board of the Hope for Depression Research Foundation hosted a lunch in honor of his friend Audrey hi. The lunch was held at All Day, where Scott took overthe garden honor Audrey on the eve of Race of Hope, HDRF’s signature fundraiser and Audrey’s original idea. A long table for 25 friends and supporters was decorated with numerous vases of sunflowers in bright yellow, HDRF’s signature color. The menu included entrees served in a family style; a main course consisting of pasta, sea bass Foilor grilled langoustines; and an assortment of desserts of tiramisu, strawberry cheesecake, berry flan, chocolate squares and almond cookies. Oh, and let’s not forget the wine. Lots and lots of wine. A summer rose jeroboam kept the glasses filled all lunch. Did you know that a jeroboam is named after the first king of the northern kingdom of Israel? The name means “Drink more wine”. Freely translated, of course. Audrey, in a long yellow linen garden dress, and Scott toast their Run of Hope friends and supporters and thanked everyone for traveling the long distances to participate. The: Susan taylor Impala Assets, who bought a pass from his colleagues in Palm Beach; director of HDRF Louisa benton; There is a and Jim remez the builders of Livingston; Audrey’s sister Krista bard and Krista’s son Alexis; andDavid and Jill Gilmour, Hilary and Wilbur Ross, Jamee and Peter Grégoire, Annie and Michael Falk, Hello Martin, and a few others who know that a 5K is more like a marathon once you’ve been kissed by King Jeroboam, if you know what we mean. * Lunch and launch: Speaking of wine, which admittedly we pretty much always are, OutEast and Le Bilboquet hosted a second edition of their Ladies Who Launch Luncheon in the Hamptons. OutEast, a brand founded by women, and Bilbo were joined by yacht club Barton & Gray to honor a dozen enterprising women on an afternoon where, frankly, zero work was done. An intimate Hinkley yacht cruise around Sag Harbor was followed by wine tasting and bay-side lunch at Bilboquet. The wine tasting included Out East’s signature rose, Epernay brut champagne and the Hermitage limited edition, all accompanied by a selection of fresh seafood, salads and Bilbo-branded desserts. As the founder, I have been honored to welcome so many inspiring and dynamic women into such a wonderful and relaxed environment, ”said the co-founder of Out Easts.Cori lee Seaberg. “The opportunity to come together to share our own experiences as entrepreneurs, executives and for many guests, as working mothers like me, was a true representation of the community we are building. It was an after- unforgettable midday. Humfph. More like an afternoon not remembered, what with all that uh … libation. Not that we’re envious or anything. The: Sarah Wetenhall, Molly Mele,Lydie Fenet,Amélie Lonergan,Alexis Moses,Trisha Hazelwood, Sofia Crokos, Alyse Ruth, Kathy Dahl, Rachael Barrett, Caroline NunezandSheree Hovsepian. The Ladies Who Launch series honors women entrepreneurs in the fields of art and design, hospitality, finance and philanthropy. Additional events are planned in Charleston, SC and Miami later this year. * Say “cheese: The word is that Paul, photographer Harry bensonthe new book on Paul McCartney, must leave Taschen any day. The intensely personal collection of 150 photographs, many of which have never been published before, portray the “cute Beatle” in his roles as performer, creator, father, husband and rock ‘n’ roll icon. I am proud of the work I have done with Paul over the years, “said Harry, continuing,” I am grateful that he has allowed me to document some private and personal moments in his extraordinary life. * Understood: ThisGhislaine Maxwell,alleged accomplice of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, eventually sold his London home for less than asking price. The townhouse where Epstein’s accuserVirginia Giuffresaid she had sex with Prince Andrew is located in the upscale Belgravia district. The buyer, developer Stuart robinson, paid $ 2.5 million of the asking price of $ 2.7 million. I guess we all know where the dough goes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.palmbeachdailynews.com/story/entertainment/2021/08/29/palm-beachers-squeeze-bit-more-fun-hamptons-waning-season/5618578001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos