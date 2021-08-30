Entertainment
Palm Beachers get some more fun from waning Hamptons season
SOUTHAMPTON, NY Scott Snyder isn’t the type to let a friend go on a trip without a good start, even if the trip is only three miles.
And even if it ended where it started.
And even if he left with her.
Internationally renowned interior architect, AD100 designer and member of the Advisory Board of the Hope for Depression Research Foundation hosted a lunch in honor of his friend Audrey hi.
The lunch was held at All Day, where Scott took overthe garden honor Audrey on the eve of Race of Hope, HDRF’s signature fundraiser and Audrey’s original idea.
A long table for 25 friends and supporters was decorated with numerous vases of sunflowers in bright yellow, HDRF’s signature color. The menu included entrees served in a family style; a main course consisting of pasta, sea bass Foilor grilled langoustines; and an assortment of desserts of tiramisu, strawberry cheesecake, berry flan, chocolate squares and almond cookies.
