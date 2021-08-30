The Little Mermaid has the craziest movies actor Sebastian has ever seen





Daveed Diggs, who plays Sebastian in the new live-action Disney adaptation of The Little Mermaid, has teased some exciting things about the upcoming film.

For Daveed Diggs, the new Sebastian in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The little Mermaid,the animated classic’s tale has the craziest cinema it has ever seen. Diggs is a singer and stage actor best known for his work in the award-winning musical Hamilton,for which he won a Tony Award for Best Actor in 2016. Outside of the theater, Diggs made his Hollywood debut in Disney’s Zootopia and acted alongside Julia Roberts in 2017Wonder.He is currently seen in the post-apocalyptic television seriesSnowdropswith Jennifer Connelly. Diggs’ role as Sebastian the Crab reunites him with Broadway icon Lin Manuel-Miranda, who has written new songs for the upcoming film.

The little Mermaidis the latest Disney classic to receive a live treatment. Cultivated-ishR&B actress and singer Halle Bailey stars as Ariel. Other cast members include Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Evil Ursula. Diggs will be joined by Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay, who will voice Ariel’s animal friends, Scuttle and Flounder. Film for The little Mermaidstarted in London last year but has been severely delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed in Italy earlier this year and ended in July, with Bailey celebrating the production’s completion by releasing his first official preview as the main character. Related: Why Halle Bailey’s Ariel Will Avoid Princess Mistakes Live From Disney In a recent interview withSirius XM,Diggs praisedthat of the little mermaidproduction for continuing and ending amid the challenges of the pandemic. Without giving any spoilers, 39-year-old actor Sebastian teased that the upcoming movie had the “the craziest cinemaHe’s been a witness before. Diggs also gave props to Bailey, who will make his big-screen debut as Ariel. It was quite a business. I’m excited too, didn’t see anything. It’s not like Disney is giving me private screenings — I haven’t seen a thing. I’m super excited because some of the things we were doing when we were on stage were some of the most beautiful, craziest movies I’ve ever seen. I can not wait. And Halle is a star. She’s really, really special. Diggs, who will be giving his own take on the beloved crustacean, also said the music for the new movie will be just as amazing. In the 1989 classic, Sebastian is characterized by his goofy yet adorable antics and humming abilities. Digga assured fans that the canon songs from the original film will be included in the new version. As such, fans can look forward to a full-fledged production for Sebastian’s popular hits such as “Kiss the Girl” and “Under the Sea”. Diggs’ statement gives some idea of ​​the scalethat of the little mermaidthe scope of production is.Unlike previous live-action Disney adaptations such asBeauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Aladdin,andMulan,The little Mermaidposes a different set of challenges as much of the story takes place underwater. It will be interesting to see how the actual scenes were filmed and mixed with CGI. While the studio has realistically presented the lands of African pride inThe Lion King,achieving magical aquatic effects is crucial for the success of the film. That said, Disney has always proven that they go above and beyond in every release, andThe little Mermaidwill no doubt impress fans once it hits theaters next year. Next: The Little Mermaid Underwater World Must Avoid The Lion King’s CGI Realism Source: Sirius XM Is Tony Todd in Candyman 2021?

About the Author Abigail Ong-Pizarro

(99 articles published)

Abi graduated in Communication Arts and has years of experience in the television industry as a researcher, writer and producer. Currently, Abi is a freelance entertainment news writer and publishes news articles on various platforms. In her spare time, she enjoys baking and cooking. She lives with her husband, toddler and their three rescued cats. More Abigail Ong-Pizarro

