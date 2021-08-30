Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli detained in drug case





Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced on Sunday that it arrested actor Armaan Kohli in connection with a drug case after questioning him in his south Mumbai office for a few hours after cocaine recovery at his home, an official said. An NCB team raided Kohli’s house on Saturday night and then took him to the agency’s office. He was arrested after a few hours of interrogation and jailed under the provisions of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), the official said. The announcement of his arrest to the media was made Sunday at 10 a.m., he said. The actor was placed in the custody of the BCN until Monday. Sources said on Sunday that a small amount of cocaine was found at Kohli’s residence, as a result of which a case was filed against him and he was arrested. Kohli had featured in Salman Khan’s starter “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” among other films and was also a contender for the Bigg Boss reality show. The action against Kohli followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drug agency by Friday. The official said the BCN decided to question Kohli after certain “disclosures” were made by Ajay Raju Singh, the main drug trafficker held for questioning on Saturday, during his questioning. Singh was also arrested under NDPS law. He was intercepted near Haji Ali and 25 grams of MD was recovered from him on Saturday, the official said. Singh was arrested by the Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell in 2018 in connection with the seizure of a huge amount of ephedrine, he said. “After questioning Singh, we launched a follow-up operation on Saturday afternoon. Subsequently, a team of BCN officials raided Armaan Kohli’s homes and recovered a small amount of cocaine from him. case was registered against him and he was shown arrested, ”said the official. According to the preliminary investigation, the cocaine seized is of South American origin. “The BCN is investigating the route and links through which the seized cocaine ended up in Mumbai. We are also checking the involvement of other traffickers,” added the official.

