Popular TV actress and digital superstar Jannat Zubair turned a year older today. The actress was born on August 29, 2001 and began her acting career as a child artist.and gained massive recognition after appearing in the lead role in a drama seriesPhulwain 2011.

Jannat Zubair celebrates his 20th birthday with the children of an orphanage

Jannat also has a large following on social media and has around 33.4 million Instagram followers which is way more than many Bollywood celebrities. She is one of the most followed celebrities and influencers in India. Today on the occasion of her 20th birthday, the actress has decided to make it special by celebrating it with the children of the orphanage.

Jannat’s 20th birthday celebrations began with his visit to an orphanage in Mumbai. The actress shared the photos on her Instagram account where she can be seen wearing skinny blue jeans and a white top with small prints as well as a birthday cap on her head. In the photos, she was posing with the children and cutting her cake. After that, she also made them eat the cake with her hands. Sharing the pictures, the actress simply captioned it as “20” with a balloon emoticon.

On the job front, Jannat was last seen in the clip titled‘Watch Busy Busy’.

