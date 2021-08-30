Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Anil Kapoor: Bollywood stars celebrate India’s ‘incredible’ treble at the 2020 Paralympic Games | Hindi movie news





Cinema figures such as Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor and Sai Dharam Tej on Sunday congratulated victorious Paralympians Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar and Vinod Kumar, who respectively won two silver medals and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in Classes. While table tennis player Patel became just the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games, Nishad Kumar clinched a silver in the men’s T47 high jump event with an Asian record. Discus thrower Vinod Kumar also captured a bronze medal in the men’s F52 event with an Asian record. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and said he marveled at Patel’s “talent and persistence”. Thank you for making history with your medal, #BhavinaPatel. It amazes me to see your talent and your perseverance.… Https://t.co/rOGSyw8G1l – Akshay Kumar (akshaykumar) 1630215619000 “Thank you for making history with your medal, #BhavinaPatel. It amazes me to see your talent and persistence. #Paralympics # Tokyo2020,” he wrote. “It’s a silver medal! And this also a first in TT! Congratulations Bhavinaben!” Pannu tweeted. About Nishad Kumar’s victory, she wrote: “One more for the day !!!! It’s money! Nishad Kumar ki oonchi chalaang (long jump).” Veteran actor Anil Kapoor praised Nishad Kumar for “the incredible victory” on Twitter. Congratulations on the bronze !! #VinodKumar #TokyoParalympics https://t.co/D31ye9rZLe – Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) 1630249618000 Congratulations on the incredible victory @nishad_hj! #TokyoParalympics https://t.co/vc6pWIbFZc – Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) 1630240175000 After Patel’s silver victory was followed by medals for Nishad Kumar and Vinod Kumar at the Paralympic Games, actor Sai Dharam Tej said India was on an “absolute medal wave today”. “Congratulations #NishadKumar for your money and #VinodKumar for winning bronze. You are all full of courage and determination. We are all proud of you. #TokyoParalympics,” he tweeted. “Amazing # silver medal in high jump for #NishadKumar and #Bronze for #VinodKumar in Discus #ParaAthletics #TokyoParalympics #Paralympics #TeamIndia,” actor Randeep Hooda wrote on the microblogging site. Incredible # silver medal in high jump for #NishadKumar and #Bronze for #VinodKumar in Discus #ParaAthletics… https://t.co/olGL4Fw1rR – Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) 1630245250000 Abhishek Bachchan said Patel’s victory brought glory to the nation “once again”. And it’s a Bronze! Outstanding performance by Vinod Kumar at # TokyoParalympics2021. What a victory! #Paralympic Games https://t.co/CX3U6CUUOp – Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) 1630246413000 The high jump is my favorite track and field event and as someone who participated in school I wished someone… https://t.co/PkwduCDm17 – Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) 1630245867000 Glory once again! Hail, Bhavina Patel, for winning silver with an outstanding performance at #TokyoParalympics 20… https://t.co/fXoUlot8Pe – Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) 1630212184000 “Come on, Bhavina Patel, for taking silver with an outstanding performance at the #TokyoParalympics 2021! ” he added. Patel clinched a historic silver medal after a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the Class 4 women’s table tennis singles final in Tokyo.

Rao took to Instagram and wrote: “India … India! Congratulations Bhavina Patel.” Actors Vicky Kaushal, Pooja Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter also shared the news on their social media. Nishad Kumar crossed 2.06m to win the silver medal and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise also won a silver medal as he and Kumar climbed the same height of 2.06m. India got their third medal when BSF man Vinod Kumar, whose father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, shot a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20, 02 m) from Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98 m) from Croatia. Deepa Malik, who is the current President of the Indian Paralympic Committee (IPC), was the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic Games medal when she won a silver medal in the shot put in Rio five years ago. years.

