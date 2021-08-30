Entertainment
11 Breathtaking Transformations That Put Bollywood’s Prosthetic Game On The World Map
Gone are the days when Bollywood films were known for heroes and heroines dancing around trees. The evolution of our cinema has been tremendous. So much so that several films catch the eye all over the world. Not just film festivals, but even the general public around the world have taken a liking to our films.
The fate of a film rests primarily on plot and performance, but aesthetics play an equally important role. Over the years, many international prosthetics experts have been recruited to amplify the user’s viewing experience.
It is not an easy task to do it because it takes hours to put on make-up and remove make-up. Many international artists are hired to get the look on point. Their hard work is what makes or breaks the look, but credit should also go to the actors who have to sit patiently for hours on end for these performers to do their magic. Without further ado, let’s take a look at 11 amazing transformations in Bollywood movies that have set a benchmark. Scroll!
1. Paa – Amitabh Bachchan
Senior Bachchan played the role of Auro, a child who suffers from a condition called Progeria. The makeup team who worked vigorously to create this look included artists like Christien Tinsley from The Passion of Christ and Dominie Till from The Lord of the Rings. Despite serious difficulties, the artists managed to pull off the look and the film eventually won the National Film Award for its makeup skills in 2009.
2. Raabta – Rajkummar Rao
Starring Sushant Sing Rajput and Kriti Sanon in key roles, unbeknownst to many, this movie also had Rajkummar Rao playing a special cameo. He was given prostheses that completely changed his appearance for the plot of reincarnation. Her precise and unrecognizable makeup was done by a team from LA. The transformation was so breathtaking that no one would have been able to recognize it was him, if they hadn’t been warned in advance.
3. Dhoom 2 – Hrithik Roshan
This movie was a complete package – a stellar cast, an intriguing storyline, and a superior entertainment quotient. What added chaar chand to the movie was the transformation of Hrithiks. From becoming a queen, a former security guard to one dwarf among many, he’s pulled off risky heists and left us spellbound. The make-up transformation was so precise we were impressed beyond words. Do you remember that scene from Greek painting, in which he transformed into a white statue? You’d be lying if this song didn’t make you dizzy!
4. Fan – Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan played a dual role in this action thriller and for one of his roles he underwent a makeover to play an obsessed fan. No point for guessing that SRK is aware of playing obsessive characters. Her artistic transformation was carried out by visionary Greg Cannom, the same artist who worked on Rishi Kapoors’ look in Kapoor & Sons.
5. Kapoor & Sons – Rishi Kapoor
He played the role of a 90-year-old grandfather in this movie. He had to look much older than his actual age to play the part. Greg Cannom worked as a makeup artist in this one and he made it completely natural. His work is so beautiful that he won the Oscar for Vice at the 91st Academy Awards.
6. Chachi 420 – Kamal Haasan
The film was inspired by the Hollywood movie Mrs. Doubtfire. With Kamal Haasan playing the role of a woman, it took a lot of precise makeup skills to make it believable. Artist Michael Westmore, who won an Academy Award for his makeup skills, did the job to perfection.
7. Makdee – Shabana Azmi
This film was a shock to us when it was released. No one in their wildest dreams could imagine Shabana Azmi playing such a terrifying role. This film was the very first Bollywood horror comedy in which Azmi played a wicked witch. Expert makeup skills transformed her into her creepy persona who convincingly frightened audiences.
8. John Abraham – Romeo Akbar Walter
He is known for his high octane action movies. Most of his films revolve around car rollovers, fight and chase sequences, and him playing the savior. However, in RAW aka Romeo Akbar Walter, he played a totally different role of an old man with jaw-dropping prosthetics that made him unrecognizable. The makeup was done by Preetisheel Singh.
9. Bell Down – Lara Dutta
Bell Bottom marked the reopening of theaters after a long hiatus, courtesy pandemic. While he has Akshay Kumar in the lead role, it was Lara who stole the show with her looks and dialogue. She has undergone a massive transformation to look like a replica of Indira Gandhi. Audiences were in awe of the perfection Vikram Gaikwad brought to creating the look.
10. 2.0 – Akshay Kumar
With this film, the creators transformed Akshay into an otherworldly creature Pakshi Rajan and did so seamlessly. While the film did not fare well with audiences, the aesthetic certainly left a lasting impression.
11. Thalaivi – Kangana Ranaut
Kudos to Kangana for undergoing a dramatic weight transformation to play the part of J. Jayalalithaa in an authentic way. Aside from his body changes, a lot of hard work had to be done to replicate the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
