Chris Pronger helps set up new ‘Main Event’ family entertainment center in Chesterfield





Main Event, a restaurant and entertainment company will officially open its 45e family entertainment center at noon on Wednesday September 1st in the Chesterfield district. They hosted their VIP pre-opening night on Sunday and STLSportsPage.com was there to check out the place.

Former Blues player Chris Pronger was also on hand to check out games and food.

He also signed bowling pins (left) and other items for an auction held by the facility for charity.

The party was a great opportunity to get a preview of a place that will be a lot of fun for families. There is plenty for families to do.

They also brought a lot of food with a particular emphasis on desserts as well as a wide assortment of alcoholic drinks. Some of the foods included a giant ice cream sundae and a special S’mores dessert. The portions of these frozen desserts were quite massive.

The alcoholic choices and musical choices will also appeal to adults. If Sunday night was any real indication, there were a lot of staff and all were friendly and ready to help and explain things to newcomers.

The nearly 50,000 square foot site features 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, each featuring unique technology and luxury seating. Bowling fans can simply choose to use it as a bowling alley or families can split up and some play games and others bowling while planning to meet in the restaurant.

Throughout the installation there are games and virtual reality experiences.

The Main Event is an exciting venue with loud music and bright lights. There are flashing lights and neon lights everywhere.

There was a crowd of at least 500 people at the VIP party and it really didn’t seem very crowded. They distributed 400 “VIP” cords and they all disappeared with the arrival of a few more people. It is very spacious inside.

One thing that looked funny were the high-flying gravity ropes (pictured right).

There is also a multilevel laser tag. You play laser tag but on several stories. There’s a pool table as well as a full-service kitchen and bar with iconic food and drinks, like a Big Fun Super Sundae and special Shirley Temples.

In cities across America, Main Event is one of the premier family entertainment hubs known for bringing families together to celebrate milestone events big and small. The Main Event is also consistently ranked as the best place for birthdays. Parents can have their own dedicated party host and choose from several packages that offer a wide variety of activities for all ages, seven days a week, from opening to closing. Main Events hassle-free birthday parties are easy and effective for mom and dad and epic for kids.

In addition to hosting birthday parties, the Main Event Chesterfield will also feature private meeting spaces fully equipped with the latest audiovisual technology, full service catering, free Wi-Fi and everything else essential for hosting parties. corporate meetings, team building exercises, holiday holidays and other gatherings, large and small.

Pronger tried all the different games, enjoying the game of air hockey as well as basketball.

To celebrate their opening to the public, the Main Event will invite guests to join a groundbreaking ceremony from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will open to the public from 12 p.m. on September 1.st. The first 200 in line on opening day will receive a laser tag and free games for one year, while the first 200 in line to enter the new center the next day will receive free games for one year.

In addition, before the opening, the Main Event invites the community of St. Louis to help them locate a lost shipment of bowling pins, last seen in the Chesterfield area and offers rewards for their return in all. security. Entrants can have a chance to win free games for one year and one lucky winner will win a $ 5,000 Main Event gift card for finding the last golden bowling pin.

To have a chance to claim any of these prizes, entrants must use clues shared on Main Events (@mymainevent) social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to locate one of the 10 Hidden Pins in Businesses. local community of Chesterfield. Each pin will be placed in a new location daily starting August 10eto August 16e. Seeherefor official rules.

As a company focused on connecting people in meaningful ways and creating memories that will last a lifetime, we’re excited to call Main Events 45elocated in Chesterfield, said Chris Morris, president and CEO of Main Event Entertainment. In addition to being a fun place to be, we are proud to bring nearly 200 new jobs to the community of St. Louis.

We look forward to bringing our unique experience to Chesterfield, said Kyle Maxam, General Manager of Main Event Chesterfield. There is no family entertainment center that can bring people together for a fun day or night like the Main Event and we were so excited to be making memories with our new neighbors in Chesterfield.

The new center will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information visitmainevent.com.

Founded in 1998, the Dallas-based Main Event seeks to achieve one major goal: to connect families and friends while creating lasting memories. With 45 centers in 16 states across the country, serving more than 20 million customers annually, the brand offers the most fun under one roof, allowing customers to truly enjoy their experiences and deepen relationships with their customers. relatives. Main Event is also a proud sponsor of Special Olympics International, supporting through fundraising and serving as a venue for Special Olympics events nationwide while providing opportunities for growth as their athletes seek to achieve their Olympic aspirations. For more information visitmainevent.com.