Watch These Inspirational Bollywood Movies From Sporty Women In India

To honor legendary hockey player and Olympian Major Dhyan Chand and his contribution to sport, National Sports Day 2021 is celebrated on August 29. With the Tokyo Paralympic Games in full swing, netizens got in the mood for the occasion and it doubled with the historic Silver Medal from paddler Bhavina Patel in the Category 4 Singles Final. Women’s Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. While the country is hoping athletes will bring home more medals, here are a few Bollywood movies you can watch to get into the sports day’s zeal.

Of Marie-Kom To Saina, Bollywood is home to several films illustrating the inspiring journey and passion of Indian sportswomen. Take a look at the stories of Bollywood sportswomen who have inspired millions of young women to exercise and achieve their dreams.

1. Marie-Kom

Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom is the only woman to become a six-time world amateur boxing champion. Originally from a small village in Manipur, the athlete braved several obstacles to achieve world-class athlete status. Representing her journey realistically, Omung Kumar directed Priyanka Chopra’s sports biopic titled Marie-Kom. One of the biggest films of 2014, the film went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film directed by an actress while Priyanka Chopra was highly regarded for the performance.

2. Saïna

Taking the sport of badminton to new heights in India, Saina Nehwal has set several records and won over 24 international medals throughout her career. Tracing his journey from childhood to the present day, the 2021 film by Parineeti Chopra Saina was directed by Amole Gupte. The film was praised for its simplistic but real portrayal of the journey of Saina Nehwal, who went from being a middle-class family to being a world-class athlete.

3. Dangal

Based on the life of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, Nitesh Tiwari’s 2016 biopicDangal traces the journey of a father who excruciatingly trained his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become the very first Indian wrestlers at the international level. From the soundtracks to the stellar performance of the actors, the film perfectly captured a father’s determination to make his daughters world-class athletes. The film eventually entered the list of the 20 highest grossing films in India.

4.Saala Khadoos

Representing the fate of an ostracized boxer, R. Madhavan played the role of Aditya Tomar who made it her mission to train Ezhil Madhi, played by debutante Ritika Singh in the 2016 bilingual sports drama film. Saala Khadoos. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film was a box office commercial success and received positive critical reviews. The actors were also appreciated for their stellar acting.

5. Both! India

Directed by Shimit Amin, the sports drama of 2007 Every two! India depicts the journey of a hockey player named Kabir Khan, who was labeled a cheater by the country for a misinterpreted photograph during a Pakistan-India match. He would later become the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team and brave several obstacles to win the international title and restore his glory and reputation. The film was a commercial success and garnered positive reviews.

IMAGE – TWITTER BY TARAN ADARSH & NAVRANGRUPERI