Jay-Z hails his wife Beyonce as “super talented and inspiring” | Entertainment
Jay-Z enjoys working with his wife Beyonce because she is “super detail-oriented” and “inspirational”.
The powerful couple have collaborated musically, toured together, and most recently joined forces for Tiffany & Co’s About Love campaign.
And the 51-year-old music mogul has revealed why it is so easy to work with his “super talented” wife.
Speaking in a rare interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’ on the occasion of her 40/40 club’s 18th anniversary in New York on Saturday night (08/28/21), hitmaker ’99 Problems’ gushed: She is very concerned about details, obviously, as you can see in his work.
She is an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring.
The star-studded bash was also followed by people like Megan Thee Stallion – who is signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label – Swizz Beatz and Busta Rhymes, to name a few.
The prominent duo’s romance is at the center of the ad for the luxury jewelry brand, which launches on September 2.
In a statement, the “Crazy in Love” duo said, “Love is the diamond that jewelry and art adorns.”
The Destiny’s Child star and her other half – who together have Blue Ivy, nine and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – also created a dazzling film for the brand that was shot by Jay-Z on a Super 8 camera, which arrives on September 15.
Soundtrack of Beyonce’s version of “Moon River”, originally performed by the late Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, in which her character, Holly Golightly, is obsessed with their jewelry, the breathtaking short film was shot House Orum in Los Angeles.
In the clip, Beyonce, 39, wears the stunning Tiffany Yellow Diamond – one of the largest yellow diamonds ever discovered – which has only been worn a few times.
Hepburn wowed the rare diamond in promotional snaps for “Breakfast At Tiffany’s”, while Lady Gaga borrowed it for the Oscars in 2019, and Gal Gadot’s character Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle wears a line in the upcoming thriller mysterious, “Death on Le Nil ‘.
Meanwhile, Tiffany’s agreed to donate $ 2 million to black colleges and universities across the United States for scholarships and internships.
