Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest kicks off in September





Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest will celebrate its 51st year of beer and bratwurst service next month. The festivities are scheduled to begin on September 11 and last for nine consecutive weekends through November 7. Last year, we developed new ideas that will continue into 2021, Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest director Monica Marini said in a statement. Favorite seats turned out to be so popular we had to bring them back. We also received feedback from our guests who were happy to have the opportunity to attend Friday nights in October. In addition, more families were present on Sunday thanks to our Sunday Family Fun package. Preferred seating is guaranteed outside or inside and includes cocktail service, which organizers say gives guests more time to enjoy the entertainment and less time to get up to refuel. The Sunday Family Fun Package includes bookings for two adults, two children 12 and under, and two children’s meals at a reduced rate. Organizers said what makes Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest unique from other similar events is how authentic it is to the celebration held in Munich, Germany. The beer served in the San Bernardino Mountains is the same as that served at Oktoberfest in Munich. Additionally, bratwurst and knockwurst are purchased from a German butcher in Los Angeles, along with apple strudel and pretzels brought from a German bakery in Newport Beach. What really sets this Oktoberfest apart from the rest is the Big Bears alpine environment with evergreen trees, mountain views, and a village in the town square, according to a statement from the Big Bear guide. This environment naturally reflects the landscape and heritage of the Bavarian Alps in Germany. It’s also the highest elevation Oktoberfest in the United States at 6,750. The festival will feature log sawing, stein holding and a game of cornhole throwing as well as games for children and a playground. The festivities will begin Saturday, September 11 at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center, 42900 Big Bear Blvd. The hours of operation for Oktoberfest are 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. In October, the event will also be held on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Organizers said this year’s event will have limited capacity and encouraged guests to pre-purchase tickets. For more information visit BigBearEvents.com or call 909-585-3000. Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio can be contacted at760-955-5358 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

