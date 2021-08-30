Hollywood rallies to protect Gavin Newsom amid recall: reports





Top Hollywood figures have teamed up to fund efforts to prevent the recall to oust California Governor Gavin Newsom next month. Executives, directors, producers and actors have opened their wallets to protect Newsom, which faces a recall on September 14. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings paid $ 3 million to political action committee defending Newsom, according to California Office of the Secretary of State. The Entertainment Software Association contributed $ 50,000, while Paramount Pictures gave $ 40,000 and the Motion Picture Association spent $ 10,000 for this effort. Singer / songwriter John Roger Stephens, known as John Legend, has urged Californians to vote against the recall. NEWSOM, CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNMENT OF CALIFORNIA, CONFIDENT, WILL LOSE IN REMINDER: “HE WILL BE OUT OF HERE” “Don’t DeSant our California. Dismiss the ridiculous recall. Vote no and return your ballot by Sept. 14,” Stephens tweeted. He singled out Larry Elder, the most popular Republican who challenges Newsom, for special criticism. “COVID deaths in Florida are higher than ever. The leading GOP recall candidate sees them as role models. This is stupid. Vote NO for this nonsense.” Newsom faces severe criticism for imposing strict lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled that its restrictions violate religious freedom. Many Californians also blame him for hypocrisy, after the governor attended a dinner at the French Laundry in violation of his COVID-19 guidelines. Other notable donors in Hollywood include Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, who contributed $ 200,000; Marissa Meyer, former president of Yahoo, who also donated $ 200,000; and Democratic donor Dagmar Dolby, who donated $ 100,000, according to California records. Consulting firm Gonring, Lin, Spahn is reported to have hosted a Zoom fundraiser hosted by Jeffrey Katzenberg, Casey Wasserman, Andrew Hauptman and Van Fletcher. The fundraiser reportedly drew a dozen participants, including Rob and Michelle Reiner, Alan and Cindy Horn, Byron Allen, Janet and Barry Land, Ann Sarnoff and Matt Walden. The event is said to have raised more than $ 1 million to fight the recall. Director Stephen Spielberg reportedly contributed $ 25,000 to the anti-recall effort, and actress Barbara Streisand reportedly donated $ 2,500. California voters have a two-stage ballot for the recall. First, they choose whether or not to recall the governor. Then they vote for the candidate they would prefer to replace Newsom. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE According to FiveThirtyEightNewsom currently leads the polls with 50.6 percent of the vote against 46.3 percent in favor of removing the governor. The recall effort is expected to win 50 percent plus a vote to continue.

