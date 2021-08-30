Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson Dexter Fletcher ‘Ghosted’ for Apple Skydance – The Hollywood Reporter





It’s a Avengersstyle reunion as Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, known for playing Captain America and Black Widow respectively, team up for Ghost, an adventure film project set up at Apple. Dexter Fletcher, the coxswain behind Rocket man, is to lead the project, which will be written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the scribes behind dead Pool and the land of zombies. Evans will produce the project with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger of Skydance, the company that made The war of tomorrow for Amazon. Reese and Werinick will also be producing. Details are kept under the white sheet, but the project is described as a high-level romantic action adventure in the vein of Novelist the stone, the 1984 adventure film starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. There is no price on the project but it is necessarily expensive. But it’s also part of Apple’s aggressive plan to attract top talent for its growing features division. The streamer is currently in production on Emancipation, a slave drama starring Will Smith, and earlier this year filmed Moon Flower Killers, Martin Scorsese’s period thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio. For Johansson, this is the second deal she’s made since filing her claim against Disney for alleged breaches of contract with Disney + ‘s release of Black Widow. The first was on board Wes Anderson’s new film, which is currently filming in Spain. Evans scored high marks for his legal drama, Defend Jacob, which he made for Apple, and recently packaged The gray man, an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling who reunited him with his Avengers filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo. Evans is replaced by CAA, 3 Arts and lawyer Jason Sloane. Johansson is replaced by CAA and Morris Yorn.

