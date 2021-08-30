Lou Grant on “Mary Tyler Moore Show” Was 91 – The Hollywood Reporter

Ed Asner, the tough guy with the soft side who played the irascible newsroom boss Lou Grant in the legendary sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and on his own hard-hitting television drama, passed away on Sunday. He was 91 years old.

Said his family on Twitter: “We are sorry to say that our beloved Patriarch passed away peacefully this morning. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on the head – Good night daddy. We love you.”

Publicist Charles Sherman said Asner died of natural causes at his home in Tarzana.

The actor received three of his record seven Emmy Awards (in 1971, ’72 and ’75) for playing the news director / producer of the WJM-TV evening news on CBS ‘ The Mary Tyler Moore Show, then won two more trophies (1978, 1980) after his unemployed character was hired as city editor Los Angeles Tribune newspaper on CBS ‘ Lou Grant.

He is one of only two actors (Uzo Aduba is the other) to win an Emmy for Comedy and Drama for the same role on different shows.

Asner also received Emmys for his performances in two renowned ABC miniseries: 1976’s Rich man, poor man, in which he plays an embittered German immigrant, and the years 1977 Roots, as a ship captain who brought Municipality Kinté to America.

Asner then attracted a new generation of fans when he voiced Carl Fredricksen, a 78-year-old widower who ties thousands of balloons to his house to fulfill his dream of seeing South America, in the Oscar nominee for best picture Up (2009).

An avowed liberal, Asner Also served two terms as chairman of the Screen Actors Guild from 1981 to 1985 and often fought with Charlton Heston, a prominent curator who predated him as head of the guild. He received the SAG Life Achievement Award in 2002.

After being appointed THR Icon, he reflected on his long life and career with THRby Scott Feinberg August 16 in his final interview.

Asked by Feinberg how “old he felt,” Asner replied, “If it weren’t for my bad left leg, I would feel younger. I have a lot of parts that need to be reinforced and refurbished. And I don’t have time to go through all of these changes.

And what was left on his bucket list? “I didn’t climb the Suribachi! No, I’m just thinking about making sure I left enough for the family, ”he said.

Asner’s depiction of a comical and cranky police chief in the 1971 alder Stanley Gardner NBC TV Movie They call it murder leads to the role that changed her life. MTM CEO Grant Tinker saw Asner’s working in the dailies and recommended him for the role of the surly Grant on the new Mary Tyler Moore Show, with Tinker’s wife.

(Gavin Mac Leod had also read for the role of Grant but told producers he was probably better suited to play journalist Murray Slaughter.)

“He was such a magnificent character, such a magnificent script,” Asner recalled in a 1973 interview with The New York Times. “I started to lick my lips on the project. I couldn’t believe a sitcom affected me this way. I had never considered myself to be a comedian and had deliberately stayed away from comedy parties.

Asner played Grant – who had a low tolerance for spunk – on The Mary Tyler Moore Show for seven seasons, from September 1970 until the series closed in March 1977.

Six months later, Asner was still on the air and still played Grant, but now he was in a one o’clock drama. The radical idea for the sequence came from James L. Brooks and Allan Burns, the creators of Mary Tyler Moore show, who originally wrote that Grant had been a journalist before joining Minneapolis WJM.

They also thought they might have success following the success of the journalism film All the president’s men.

Corn Lou Grant was a one-camera drama that focused on journalism and serious current affairs issues, not a three-camera comedy recorded in front of a live audience – a very different animal from The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

“We told me [by the producers], ‘It’s up to you to keep Lou Grant’s flame alive, remember who the character is’ “, he said. noted during an interview in 1999 with the archives of American television. “I went down to this floor with the only camera and the new crew and started working on the first shows, and no one is laughing. I’m so busy gesticulating and grimacing to hit whatever I find funny to make sure the audience knows there’s a laugh here. I was becoming a nervous wreck.

“After the opening of the show, I went in for a session [with his therapist] and said: “What do you think [about the series]? ‘ He said, ‘Why are you grimacing so much?’ That’s all he said. I try to have those laughs, knowing that the guys told me to remember who Lou was. I said, ‘I’m going to forget the comedy.’ … I was relieved.”

Same TV guide listed Lou Grant like a comedy at first. “People expected to shoot a show that was a continuation of the old comedy routine,” Asner Recount sat Tweed in a 2010 interview. “They were certainly not ready to see the issues and events discussed in depth as Lou Grant introduced them, so the ratings were terrible.

Lou Grant, however, won the Emmy for Best Drama Series in 1979 and 1980 – after The Mary Tyler Moore Show had closed with Best Comedy Statuette in 1975, ’76 and ’77 – and lasted for five seasons.

The series could have lasted longer. Straight talk Asner has often said that its public opposition to the US-backed military dictatorship in El Salvador led CBS to cancel Lou Grant.

Edward Asner was born November 15, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri, the youngest of five children (the family lived across the state border in Kansas City, Kansas). His father, Morris, had a scrapyard.

Asner worked as an article page editor on the Wyandotte High school newspaper, The Pantograph, and was an All-City lineman on the soccer team. (A framed photo of him wearing No.52 from this period was seen hanging on a wall in Grant’s office on The Mary Tyler Moore Show).

Asner attended the University of Chicago, where he participated in the theater, but dropped out after two years and returned to Kansas City, where he sold shoes and encyclopedias.

The directionless Asner returned to Chicago, did theater, and worked on an automatic assembly line. “I really wanted to be an adventurer, lay pipelines in South America or be a cabin boy on an Alaskan cruiser, but I didn’t have the guts,” he told Times in the 1973 interview.

In July 1951, Uncle Sam offered an adventure when Asner was drafted into the US Army and stationed in France.

After the service, the stocky 5ft 9in Asner joins the playwrights of Paul Sills Theater Club in Chicago, and his acting skills were renewed: he then appeared in 26 plays over a two-year period, sometimes working with Barbara Harris and Elaine May.

But when the troop veered towards improvisation comedy – “it seemed too much fun to me, I wanted to stay legitimate” – he left and headed for New York.

In 1956, Asner landed a Broadway gig in Quart’s Opera, playing Mr. Peach for almost three years. He supplemented this run with work on local television shows and in off-Broadway performances. In 1960, he appeared on stage opposite Jack Lemon in Face of a hero and filmed an episode of Naked city, play cop.

Asner moved to Los Angeles in 1961, and during the drive across the country stopped in Ohio to star in an episode of Road 66. Dramatic roles in other shows like The outer limits,The Untouchables, Dr Kildare and The people of Slattery – on which he portrayed a newspaper reporter – followed.

He made his big screen debut in Elvis Presley Galahad Child (1962) and played a detective who helps a suicide center volunteer (Sidney Poitier) save an overdose victim (Anne Bancroft) in The thin wire (1965). Later he was in another Presley movie, Change of habit (1969), as did Moore.

During this time, he stood out as a busy character actor in many of the best TV shows of the era, including Medical Center, The name of the game, Mod Squad, Ironside and Police Story, before his big break arrives The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

In 1977 Asner delivered a ripe performance as Louisiana’s colorful politician Huey Long in the NBC film. The life and murder of the Kingfish. He also shone that year as a ruthless businessman reunited with his ex-wife (Maureen Stapleton) in the ABC film. The meeting.

Asner was elected to a second term as president of the SAG with 73% of the national vote in 1983. During his tenure, the union was successful in pushing through California legislation to end the discrimination of auto insurers against car insurers. actors; extension of unemployment insurance rights for actors; increase in contractual minimums for TV / Cinema and pension and health benefits; collected a record amount of residue for members; and successfully lobbied to amend and improve California’s Personal Managers Bill, which contained many provisions detrimental to actors.

“There have been few actors of Ed Asner’s importance who have risked their status to fight for social causes like Ed has done,” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement. communicated. “He fought passionately for his fellow actors, both before, during and after his presidency at SAG. But his concern did not stop with performers. He fought for the victims of poverty, violence, war, and legal and social injustice, in the United States and around the world.

He refused to run for a third term and was replaced by actress Patty Duke.

Asner’s feature film career included roles in The Venetian affair (1966), The golden (1967), Gunn (1967), They call me Mr. Tibbs! (1970), Wrestler (1974), Gus (1976), Daniel (1983), Fort Apache in the Bronx (1981), Sidney Lumet Daniel (1983), JFK (1991), Downpour (1998), Animal (2001) and, as Santa Claus, Elf (2003).

Most recently, he played Franklin D. Roosevelt in a one-man stage show, did a lot of voice work, and appeared in recurring roles on The closest, The practice, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The good woman and Grace and Frankie.

Survivors include her children, Katie, Charles and twins Matthew and Liza, and grandchildren Jake, Will, Avivah, Max, Wolf, Eddy, Gabriel, Charlotte, Grant and Helena. He was married to Nancy Lou Sykes from 1959 until their divorce in 1988, then to Cindy Gilmore from 1998 until their divorce in 2015.

Duane Byrge contributed to this report.