The 3 stories of Bollywood heroines – Films Rediff.com





Photography: Courtesy of Priyanka Chopra / Instagram There is no shortage of three hero movies in Bollywood where the lead female role is limited to love interest. Finally, however, the emphasis is increasingly on female friendships and bonds. In Jee Le Zaraa, Zoya Akhtar’s chic new self-discovery road trip, our favorite girlfriends Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are ready to take off on a whirlwind adventure. Verma’s love lists other notable examples of our three heroines tales. Fashion Madhur Bhandarkar takes a critical look at the world of style and glamor through the rise, fall and compromise of three ramp models – Priyanka Chopra’s small town girl harboring star-eyed dreams, independent types and practices of Mugdha Godse and the model Kangana Ranaut bogged down by drug addiction. Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Fou Three generations of mothers and daughters, their strained bonds and striking individuality lead to a very high drama between Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar under the direction of Renuka Shahane. Aisha In this elegant adaptation of Jane Austen Emma, poor little rich girl Sonam Kapoor’s love to play Cupid with sassy best friend Ira Dubey finds a hypnotized guinea pig in naive Amrita Puri. PINK Three friends – Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang – sharing a comfortable Delhi apartment find themselves in the eye of the storm after an episode of sexual assault implicates them in a crime instead of bringing them justice . Bachna Ae Haseeno Originally intended as a four-hero story, the increasing length forced director Siddharth Anand to limit it to three. As Ranbir Kapoor proves his prowess as a flirtatious at an atonement party, it is the character and romance provided by Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone, and Minissha Lamba that give him a healthy charm. Dried Leena Yadav recounts the suffering, spirit and sexuality of a troika of rural Rajasthani women, played by Radhika Apte, Tannishhta Chatterjee and Surween Chawla against a backdrop of endemic patriarchy and misogyny in the exquisite plane. Dried. Boom Best memory for all the wrong reasons, BoomThe hyper-trippy, confusing, and overly indulgent crime drama of three models – Madhu Sapre, Padma Lakshmi, Katrina Kaif – caught up in a shady network of gangsters and smugglers, also marks Kat’s forgettable introduction to Bollywood. Dil Maange More The wandering eye of Shahid Kapoor struggles to decide between the childhood sweetheart (Soha Ali Khan), the girl next door (Ayesha Takia) and the colleague (Tulip Joshi) in Dil Maange Morestandard clothing. Dil Aashna Hai Inspired by Shirley Conran Lace, the melodrama directed by Hema Malini stars Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh and Sonu Walia as longtime friends, one of whom is believed to be Divya Bharti’s biological mother. A good part of the story is the latter’s search for the same. Surah Ka Satvan Ghoda In Shyam Benegal’s adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Dr Dharamvir Bharti, a storyteller’s experiences around three different women at three different times in life, tried out by Rajeshwari Sachdev, Pallavi Joshi and Neena Gupta, form the crux of his zigzag narration and his regrets. Ashanti Bollywood’s response to charlie’s angels packs his hottest and coolest face to face with Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi and Shabana Azmi handing out everything from action to item songs in this revenge fueled Masala offer. Bahuraniyan teens A remake of the 1967 Tamil comedy Bama Vijayam, S Janaki, Kanchana and Jayanthi play horny Prithviraj Kapoor shoulders leaving no stone unturned to improve their life and lifestyle after a glamorous movie star arrives next door. Devian teens Dev Anand’s inability to say no leads him to great confusion and a romantic entanglement as he finds himself, close and personal with the doe-eyed roommate (Nanda), a free-spirited actress (Kalpana ) and the charming socialite (Simi Garewal).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/movies/report/bollywoods-3-heroine-stories/20210830.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos