ABC presenter and master of the ‘pregnant break’ Philip Satchell dies aged 83

Former radio presenter Philip Satchell is remembered as a sweet star among ABC broadcasters after his death at the age of 83 from illness.

Key points: Philip Satchell worked for the ABC for 40 years and became a Member of the Order of Australia in 1988

Former colleagues, listeners and politicians paid tribute to the news of his death

Satchell is remembered as a gentle and calm presenter with the gift of making his guests talk at length.

Satchell presented his last show with ABC Radio in Adelaide on September 18, 2003, after 40 years with the national broadcaster.

ABC Radio Adelaide’s local content manager Graeme Bennett said the former presenter passed away peacefully at Royal Adelaide Hospital on Sunday evening while surrounded by his family.

“Our sincere condolences to the entire Satchell family, and I just know from speaking to my colleagues here today how touched everyone has been,” he said.

“I know many people will remember Philip’s work, the wonderful warmth he brought to every minute of his work with us.”

Known for his calm, steady voice and the respect with which he treated all his guests, Satchell also gained notoriety for his deliberate and sometimes deadly on-air pauses.

“Philips’ broadcast style was basically to say nothing,” Bennett recalled.

“The pregnant break was her trademark and it was the best interview technique.

“Philip knew full well that if you left the void long enough, someone else would fill it.”

Satchell won several awards during his tenure as broadcaster and journalist and was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1988.

Already a father of three grown sons, Satchell had his first daughter retired at the age of 70 with his second wife, Cecily.

Colleagues remember stories

Former ABC Radio Adelaide Afternoons presenter Carole Whitelock recalled being “amazed” by Satchell when she started working with him in the 1980s after listening to him for years.

Carole Whitelock (left) with Philip Satchell and his wife, Cecily, in 2011.

“I was a young host and very eager to please and very hesitant, and he pulled me aside one day and said, ‘Look, you really have to stop reading the news like Lady Avon,'” she said with a laugh.

“He was a wonderful broadcaster with the gift of listening.”

Another former presenter, John Kenneally, said he had “nothing but fond memories of Philip”.

“He never had tickets on him and was a very generous and approachable guy,” he said.

He added that producing Satchell must have been like “herding cats sometimes”, remembering a day when, just 10 minutes before his show started, Philip was leaning back in his chair with his feet on the desk. , thumbs hooked inside her straps.

“I walked past me and he said, ‘John, what do you think is the meaning of life?’” Said Kenneally.

“Poor old Gail Bartel [former producer] tearing her hair out, trying to get her schedule in place. “

Philip Satchel (right) with other staff at ABC Radio Adelaide (then known as 5AN) in the 1980s.

ABC Radio Adelaide presenter and traveling reporter Spence Denny said it was “Philip’s magic as a broadcaster.”

“He didn’t come in with preconceived ideas,” he said.

“He would let the guests speak and respond to what they had to say.

“He has been recognized several times for the work he has done and, more importantly, he has played an important role in life in Adelaide via ABC radio for 40 years. It is amazing.”

The “master” passes

Current Mornings presenter David Bevan, who was associated with Satchell on air for about 18 months in 2000, said he considered himself privileged to have been “apprenticed with the master.”

Philip Satchell was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1988 in recognition of his service to broadcasting. ( Supplied: State Library of SA, Messenger Press Collection, B 70869/17712 )

“For me, broadcasting is to journalism what jazz is to music,” he said.

“You’re going to learn your scales, your time signatures, your riffs, but then you have to do it spontaneously when you broadcast.

“You make it up in the moment, and that’s why it can be so special when you get live radio moment.

“That’s what Philip was good at.”

Bevan added that “there was a boyish charm about Philip that made him all the more endearing.”

Tributes from listeners

Tributes poured in from ABC Radio Adelaide listeners with countless calls and texts, including from former Redgum frontman John Schumann who said he was very saddened to learn of Satchell’s passing.

“After I left Redgum, I appeared on Philip’s schedule with embarrassing (and some might say monotonous) regularity,” he wrote in a text message.

“He was so, so special, with a deep and constant interest in South Australian culture.”

Other listeners wrote:

“My most enduring memory of Philip was waking up on the morning of September 11th with his soft, solemn voice when he was not normally on at that time. I immediately knew something very serious had happened. He was the most appropriate person to cover this tragedy and he did it so well. ” prosecute

“Philip, a wonderful host among the best. His only intolerance I can remember (similar to one of your current presenters) was to the question ‘how are you’ asked by the majority of listeners when they switch to the show. radio. He never answered that rhetorical question. ” Roger

“So sad to hear of Philip Satchell’s death. He was the quintessential interviewer, always respectful but who managed to get the best out of people.” Kathie

Leaders pay homage

Prime Minister Steven Marshall described Satchell as an “absolute legend of the Adelaide waves for over four decades”.

“I offer my deepest condolences to all of his family,” he said.

Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas said Satchell was the first voice he got to know on Adelaide Radio.

“I was a young man coming and going from school in the car and mum had Philip in the background in the Torana,” he said.

“I always remember Mom being actively stressed when she heard Philip go into one of those iconic breaks, and it became a bit of a running joke in the Malinauskas family, to be the first to identify a break from Philip Satchell in the car. “