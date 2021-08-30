5 terrifying books Stephen Graham Jones recommends for Halloween reading – daily news





Author Stephen Graham Jones loves good, spooky reads. When he doesn’t terrify the masses with his own works like “The Only Good Indians”, “Mapping the Interior” or his latest, “My Heart is a Chainsaw”, he is enjoying something sinister. Related: How Horror Movies Like Halloween Inspired Stephen Graham Jones My Heart Is a Chainsaw During a recent interview, Jones revealed he was set to dive into SA Crosby’s latest novel, “Razorblade Tears” after already devouring the author’s previous novel, “Blacktop Wasteland.” He also revealed that Jack Ketchum’s “The Girl Next Door” is the scariest thing he’s ever read. “A horror book reviewer I knew called me up and said, ‘Hey, can I send you this book?’ Jones recalls. “My answer to that is always, ‘Yes’. She said, ‘Good, because I can’t have this at home anymore; it’s too bad. And she was right. This book crawls through your head and lays eggs. Since she gave it to me I’ve read it 13 times to figure out how he does what he does and I haven’t understood what Jack Ketchum did in this book, but it’s a novel amazing and really disturbing. It’s not supernatural, there are no werewolves… it’s just people who are people and it’s terrifying. Author Stephen Graham Jones has declared Jack Ketchum’s “The Girl Next Door” to top his list of the scariest books he has ever read. (Image courtesy of Warner Books)

Author Stephen Graham Jones lists “The Illustrated Man” by Ray Bradbury as one of his top 5 scary books. (Image courtesy of Doubleday)

Author Stephen Graham Jones lists Stephen King’s “It” as one of his top 5 scary reads. (Image courtesy of Viking Press)

Author Stephen Graham Jones lists the “Experimental Film” from Gemma Files as one of this Top 5 scary reads. (Image courtesy of ChiZine Publications)

Author Stephen Graham Jones lists Sara Gran’s “Come Closer” as one of his top 5 scary reads. (Image courtesy of Soho Press, Inc.) Here are four more reads Jones recommends if you’re looking for a good scare: “The Illustrated Man” by Ray Bradbury Jones said that from this collection, the story “The Veldt” touches him every time. “There are doors that are best left closed,” he said. “Because they are hungry.” “It” by Stephen King “Sewers are not just where the water goes when it rains,” he said. “Small boats go there too. And were all on board. “Experimental film” by Gemma Files “There is horror in the media we consume, and it can consume us,” he added. “Come closer” by Sara Gran “Demons are real,” he insists. “Take the test to see if you have one.”

