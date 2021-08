California mom fights mountain lion who attacked 5-year-old son

A Californian woman has been called a “heroine” by state officials after fighting a mountain lion with her bare hands after attacking her 5-year-old son. The boy was playing near a tree near his home in Calabasas, west Los Angeles on Thursday morning when a 65-pound mountain lion attacked him, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Department spokesman Patrick Foy told The Associated Press the mountain lion had dragged him about 45 meters “before his mother, came to the rescue. “She ran out of the house and started punching and hitting the mountain lion with her bare hands and pulled him away from her son,” Foy said. “The real hero of this story is his mother because she absolutely saved her son’s life.” Foy told CBSLA the boy’s mother noticed the attack when she heard her son scream. He added that the boy suffered traumatic injuries to his head and torso and was taken to a children’s hospital in Los Angeles. The men’s best friend:An alligator dragged a dog into a pond and bit its tail. Her owner intervened and saved her. Birthday chaos:Man attacks alligator named ‘Darth Gator’ after biting master at child’s birthday party After law enforcement was informed of the attack, wildlife officials visited the family’s home when an officer noticed an “aggressive” puma in the corner of the property. Officials said due to the mountain lion’s behavior and location, they “believed it was likely the attacking lion and to protect public safety for shooting it” on the property. which turned out to be true. “Wildlife forensic scientists analyzed samples under the claws of the suspicious lion carcass and isolated traces of human tissue and blood with a DNA profile that matched the young victim,” the department said. in the press release. “The results were conclusive that it was the attacking lion that was shot by the wildlife officer at the scene.” Shortly after the suspected mountain lion was killed, two more pumas, including an adult with a radio collar and one similar to the deceased lion, appeared. Citing safety concerns, officials used a non-lethal tranquilizer on the similar mountain lion without a collar. After confirming that the tranquilized mountain lion was not involved in the attack, he was released into the wild. The size of the deceased mountain lion indicated it was a kitten born less than a year ago, officials said. Experts told CBSLA the attack could have happened because the boy was small and the puma is still trying to learn to hunt for food. Contribution: Associated Press Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter:@jord_mendoza.

