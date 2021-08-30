The coalition of seniors bounces back | News, Sports, Jobs

The Minot Area Senior Coalition has kept a low profile during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group is returning this fall to host their annual Harvest Ball at the Minot Moose Lodge.

The event is scheduled for September 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature vendors, musical entertainment, dancing and a social activity around pie and coffee. Admission is $ 5.

The Harvest Ball includes a fundraiser for the bake sale for the Salute to Seniors event, slated for May 10, 2022. Larry Nelson, who plays classic country and music close by and 1950s and 60, will perform at this year’s prom.

Coalition chairwoman Lois Zahn said adding vendors to the show was something new. The coalition plans to start small with the number of agency kiosks offering services to seniors, building on a Harvest Ball vendor exhibit in the coming years.

The coalition is looking for organizations interested in hosting a booth at this year’s ball. It also welcomes potential sponsors, donors or companies and organizations interested in offering door prizes.

Coalition members are hoping to rebuild after seeing activities halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. There had been no events in 2020 and no Hail Seniors this year. Next year’s Salute to the Elders, which is themed as a tribute to first responders, will include an Elvis / Johnny Cash show and a turkey dinner.

After a pandemic hiatus, the coalition recently resumed its monthly meetings, held the second Tuesday at noon at the Parker Center.

Membership includes organizations such as the Minot Commission on Aging and the North Dakota Association for People with Disabilities. It includes businesses and service providers with an interest in older people. The coalition is also looking for people aged 55 and over who want to join the team to provide input or use their talents and interests to help organize events.

Anyone wishing to get involved can call 852-3398 to leave their contact details or write to the coalition at PO Box 326, Minot, ND 58702.

“We’re just trying to improve our group. We want to be better in public ”, Zahn spoke about raising awareness in the elderly community.

The Minot Area Senior Coalition was founded in 1995 by a small group of professionals who worked with older people and wanted to brainstorm ideas to create more activities for this segment of the community.

The first Salute to Seniors event took place in 1997 and drew an estimated crowd of between 75 and 125 people.

The event developed into vendors, attendees, and community support, which prompted a move from a local hotel to the municipal auditorium in Minot in 1998. Educational programming was offered at one point. The salute brings entertainment to the headlines, but also gives the elderly the opportunity to enjoy the local talent and music of the region’s youth while enjoying the company of Airmen from Minot Air Base who have come to the fore. volunteers for the event.

Participation in Salute to Seniors reached nearly 500 seniors and around 40 vendors. The coalition has also grown as more and more entities serving seniors have joined us.

The coalition has been involved in other activities over the years, from lunch and learns held in the past to attending Seniors Day at the North Dakota State Fair as recently as this year.

The first Bal des Vendanges follows the success of the Salute to Seniors. It was a formal event with dinner, dancing and entertainment. Over the years, it has moved from the Parker Center to the Moose Lodge to accommodate the crowds.

Although more informal than the original version, the Harvest Ball continues to entertain and meet the coalition’s goal of providing activities for the elderly.