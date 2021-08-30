Bloomington Pridefest 2021 brings together the local LGBTQ community





Bloomington Pride Party returned to the streets this year as an in-person street festival with stalls, wellness activities, music performances and other entertainment on East Kirkwood Avenue on August 28. Bloomington Pridefest has been classified as the Best pride in the university town in the nation by Thrillist in 2019. Some of the entertainment featured at the festival included a dance party with DJ Spikes, an MPG wrestling, and two drag shows. The entertainment took place for most of the afternoon on the main stage of Kirkwood Avenue and Grant Street, at Peoples Park and near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Kirkwood Avenue. The first drag show of the evening saw people clapping and dancing to loud music. A variety of performers took their time on and off the stage, mingling with the crowd. Each artist brought something different to their performance, be it with outfits ranging from a Sailor Moon cosplay to a superhero outfit. One of the drag artists told a story about rejecting being transgender before going into the rest of her performance. Between the performers, the emcee shouted out the names of various local sponsors, ranging from the local gay bar The back door to UI Kinsey Institute. Health and wellness education events were held inside the Monroe County Public Library from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Events ranged from yoga to HIV testing services in collaboration with Positive link to UI health. Many participating stalls lining the street were selling pride gear like rainbow folding fans, while others focused on sharing information about what their organization does in Bloomington. An organization, Women writing for (a) change, seeks to provide a safe space for writers to express their voice. There was a booth run by Margie Schrader, member of the board of directors, to contact the writers. It’s nice to be away for a positive reason, Schrader said. Another organization, Monroe History Center, tells and shares local history and had a booth run by Education Officer Andrea Hadsell. Pridefest has always been a time for community members to come together and celebrate their moments of joy, Hadsell said. One festival-goer, Anoosha Sri, said that while it was not her first time at Pridefest, it was the first time she had experienced a drag show and was very happy with the performances. In terms of morale, it was really something the community needed to remind everyone that there is a place for you, Sri said.

