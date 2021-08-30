Bollywood celebrities greet Janmashtami on social media









ANI |

Update: August 30, 2021 13:27 IS

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2021, Bollywood celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut among many others, expressed their sincere wishes with much spiritual fervor on the social networks.

Using his Twitter account, Big B wrote: “Janmashtami ki anek anek shubhkaamnayein.”



Actress Raveena Tandon also shared photos on her Instagram story and greeted her followers, writing, “Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Aap sabhi ko Janmashtami ki hardik shubhkaamnayein. Woh dekho aaya maakhan chor.”



Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: “May this Janmashtami bless you with happiness, peace and joy! #KrishnaJanmashtami.”

Actor R Madhavan also took to his Twitter account and shared a cute photo of little Krishna saying, “Open your door. I’m on my way.” Along with the snapshot, he tweeted, “I wish you all a very happy and wonderful Janamaashtami. Lord Krishna bless you all with the best of his blessing.”



Kangana Ranaut unearthed a photo from her visit to the Shrinathji Temple of Lord Krishna in Rajasthan. Sharing the photo of her story on IG, the ‘Panga’ actress wrote: “#shrinathji #jaishrikrishna.”



Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Singh and other members of the Bollywood fraternity also sent their sincere greetings on social media.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. According to the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day falls mainly in the months of August or September according to the Western calendar.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the Dahi Handi competition. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-celebrities-extend-janmashtami-greetings-on-social-media20210830132700 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos