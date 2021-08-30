Zhao Wei denies having fled to France – The Hollywood Reporter





The mystery surrounding billionaire actress Zhao Wei and her whereabouts escalated over the weekend after unfounded reports spread that she fled China for France after being blacklisted by the Beijing authorities. On Saturday, information was published on Chinese news sites that Zhao fled the country on a private jet and was spotted at Bordeaux airport in France. Zhao and her husband Huang Youlong are the owners of Chateau Monlot, a vineyard located just outside of Bourdeaux. Seeking to dispel rumors and being banned from Chinese social media sites such as Weibo, Zhao posted three photos to his Instagram account on Sunday., despite the blockage of this platform in China. Reports say Zhao claimed on Instagram that she was staying with her parents in Beijing and in response to a commentator, she denied being in France. The Instagram post was then deleted. Zhao Wei updated her Instagram, saying she was with her mother and father in Beijing, then the post disappeared as crazy rumors about her escape to France flew. pic.twitter.com/zgLjFYgjJc – Eddie Du (@ EddieDu5) August 29, 2021 Last Thursday, by order of the government, all Zhao-related entries on Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo were removed, her name was removed from the credits of movies and TV shows, and all content featuring her. on stage – including movie, television, chat show appearances and more – has been removed from major streaming sites like Tencent Video and iQiyi. All discussion of Zhao on social media is also censored. No official explanation for the blacklist has been given, but the Chinese government is in the midst of a crackdown on the entertainment industry and celebrity fan culture excesses. Zhao, also known as Vicky or Vicki Zhao and has notably starred in My beautiful princess, Shaolin football and Lost in Hong Kong, is a popular star turned billionaire investor and the face of Italian fashion house Fendi in China. chinese state newspaper World times reported that no official reason had been given to justify the steps to erase Zhao’s presence and work from the internet, but it did resurface historical allegations of financial irregularities and a number of other scandals. Specifically, in 2018, the Shanghai Stock Exchange banned Zhao and her husband Huang Youlong from acting as executives of listed companies for five years due to issues and irregularities related to a failed bid. takeover bid in 2016. A close friend of Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Zhao and her husband were the first investors in Alibaba Pictures Group, buying a $ 400 million stake in 2015. Once China’s most prominent billionaire, the star of Ma darkened after falling spectacularly out of favor with Beijing.

