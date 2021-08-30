How Mumbai Police Provide Bodyguards For Bollywood Celebrities

Bollywood celebrity bodyguard salaries have been in the news recently. It was reported that Mumbai police transferred agent Jitendra Shinde, who was the bodyguard of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, after he was widely covered by Indian media that he would earn 1.5 crore from rupees per year.

Amitabh Bachchan is a Level X Security Holder and has two agents deployed with him, one of whom has been Shinde for many years. According to the Mumbai police, a police officer cannot be assigned to the same post for more than five years. Mumbai police have reportedly ordered a ministerial investigation into the matter.

As the city of Mumbai is the B city of India, there are several television and film stars whose security is provided by the city police. Here is how the department provides security and protection services to these Bollywood celebrities.

Which branch of the Mumbai Police Department deals with the safety of Bollywood celebrities?

Mumbai Police provide bodyguards to Bollywood stars, celebrities and similar figures as part of a special cell known as the Protection and Security Branch (P&S).

The Protection and Security Service reported to the Additional Police Commissioner (Special Service), until a separate entity, the Protection and Security Service, was formed in 1999. The post of Deputy Commissioner Police (Security), Special Service 1, Mumbai has been promoted to the rank of Additional Police Commissioner (P&S).

An organization of Mumbai Police personnel, the P&S branch is primarily concerned with “the close protection of protected persons and the security of facilities (categorized and uncategorized),” according to the Mumbai Police website. The P&S branch is also entrusted with “Anti-sabotage control, Bomb detection and elimination and Coastal security work”.

Besides the protection of persons, the protection branch is also responsible for ensuring the security of the governor’s house and some more important residences like the residence of the chief minister (Varsha Bungalow) and Matoshree Bungalow. Other responsibilities of the department include daily anti-sabotage checks of important venues, venues visited by VVIPs as well as security during major festivals.

The security branch carries out security audits of “vital installations, religious places, shopping centers and multiplexes, and foreign consulates”. It also provides bodyguards and observers to foreign consulates.

How do security seekers seek protection and how much does it cost?

According to the guidelines, people requesting protection must submit an application to the Protection Directorate with the reason for the request. The request is then reviewed to determine the perceived threat and forwarded to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) for approval if the person is found to deserve a need for security.

In accordance with the revised Maharashtra Government Police Protection Policy in 2017, security is only provided to private citizens who present a real threat to their lives. These private proteges, including celebrities, must pay fees up front or post a bank guarantee to protect themselves from the Mumbai police.

The formula for collecting protection charges takes into account parameters such as the salaries of police officers who are deployed as bodyguards. As per the guidelines, the cost of protection cannot exceed 15% of the total income that the protection applicant earns in a month. Protection applicants approved by the Mumbai Police but with a monthly income of less than Rs 50,000 are exempt from paying the protection fee.

These protection fees also do not apply to “politicians who obtain bodyguards to accompany them during their official duties, and to government and semi-government personnel, who are granted police protection to help them out. discharge their public functions ”.

A 2018 report citing an RTI revelation said Mumbai Police provided bodyguards to 2,293 people between 2007 and 2017, and received Rs 44 crore for the same.

Perception of the threat

The perception of threat to celebrities provided by Mumbai Police bodyguards is regularly reviewed.

In 2016, Mumbai Police downgraded or removed the security services of nearly 40 Bollywood celebrities following their annual Threat Perception Review.

Celebrities who reportedly saw their security degraded included actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.