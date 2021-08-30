Facing the music: appreciation of “pocket king” Charlie Watts runs deep

I abandoned all other plans for this week’s column when news broke on August 24 that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has passed away at the age of 80.

As a child I knew a few Rolling Stones songs on the radio, but one fateful day while I was in a flea market in North Reading, Massachusetts, near my hometown of Andover, that changed.

This is where, for $ 1, I bought a battered but still playable copy of the album “Let It Bleed”. I was in eighth, and it’s still my favorite Rolling Stones album, with songs like “Love in Vain”, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and especially “You have the money.” “Exile On Main Street”, “Some Girls” and “Tattoo You” are my other favorite Stones records.

The Rolling Stones have maintained their status as one of the greatest and most popular rock groups in recorded music history since the release of their debut album in 1964. It is no wonder then that the death of Watts, who has been with the group since Day One reverberated around the world, including here in Maine, as his loss was mourned and its significance celebrated.

Ginger Cote from South Portland, who has been playing drums since childhood, became a Rolling Stones fan at the age of 5 because her mother and uncle were huge fans. In less than a year, she was playing with Watts on her first drum kit.

Cote said Watts has “such a nice crack in his trap” and is the “pocket king” which means “he lands in the right place with just the right feel”. She also praised the personality of her game.

“He’s unique and no one sounds like him. When you hear Charlie, if you’re a Stones fan or know anything about drums, you know it’s Charlie.

Marc Mailhot from Lisbon has been a drummer for over 60 years and he too has stressed that Watts is still “in his pocket”. Watts is one of Mailhot’s drumming heroes, as well as a “true gentleman and the heartbeat of the Stones”.

Long-time Kennebunkport drummer / percussionist Marc Kaplan praised: “For 58 years, Charlie’s solid drums have been the pulse of the Rolling Stones. Kaplan said that “Jumpin ‘Jack Flash” and “Honky Tonk Woman” were the first songs he learned to play on the drums at the age of 12.

“I’m 61 now and I still love playing those ‘in the pocket’ grooves,” he said.

Portland singer and guitarist Lynda Mandolyn (Tiger Bomb, Crystal Canyon) said she liked Watts’ style “more of a jazz dude than your typical rocker.”

At the age of 10, Mandolyn learned about the album “Tattoo You”. “The songs are loose, loud and dirty, are now part of my DNA,” she said. “There are no Stones without Charlie.”

Rick Johnson, a radio host on 107.5 Frank FM and 106.3 The Bone and a huge vinyl collector, said there were plenty of flashier drummers, spinning their drumsticks behind giant kits.

“To be the reliable backbone of one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll groups in history for over 50 years? It’s legendary status, ”he said.

“Paint it black”is a prime example, Johnson said. “His simple little snare intro is masterful, and the song wouldn’t have sounded the same with any other drummer.”

Goodbye, Charlie. You will never be forgotten.