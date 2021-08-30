Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli to be indicted in a drug case?







Actor Armaan Kohli

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested last week by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau after drugs were discovered at his Mumbai home, faces a series of serious charges, according to an official quoted in Times Of India. Apart from simple consumption, several other charges are brought against him. He will be presented to court tomorrow, Zone Director Sameer Wankhede of the Narcotics Control Bureau told The Times Of India. On August 28, the NCB searched Kohlis’ home and collected drugs from his home and he was taken into custody. Armaan Kohli in “Bigg Boss”

The report also claims that the BCN is considering seeking custody, but the last call on this front will be made later that night. The NCB has waged a relentless campaign against drugs and carried out several raids in Mumbai. But they claim that they do not distinguish Bollywood stars and drug use only in this circle. There is zero tolerance, but that doesn’t mean we’re targeting one industry. We are only concerned about NDPS (Narcotics and Psychotropic Substance) violations … For us, this is anyone breaking NDPS law, we are not targeting any particular industry, Wankhede said. This isn’t the first time Kohli has been in trouble. In 2018, he was charged with physically assaulting his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa. Besides Kohli, actor Gaurav Dixit was arrested when drugs were found at his home and was taken into NCB custody for questioning.

