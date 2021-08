Applause for bringing new Call My Agent: Bollywood show to Netflix

New Delhi: Applause Entertainment, content studio owned by Aditya Birla, to release next original Call my agent: Bollywood on Netflix. A reinvention of French Series Dix Percent, the series showcasing the world of talent agents in Bollywood, is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay and is directed by Shaad Ali. It stars Rajat Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Soni Razdan and others in the lead roles. Applause is known for shows such as 1992 Scam-The Harshad Mehta Story on SonyLIV and Criminal justice on Disney + Hotstar. Earlier this year, Netflix completed five years of launching in India and announced more than 40 originals, saying it plans to expand its roster almost three times from 2020 as it programs in multiple languages ​​and genres. . Upcoming movies on the service include Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bulbul Tarang, Kartik Aaryans Dhamaka, Karan Johars production Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Abbas Mustan directed Attica, among others. Web shows include upcoming seasons of Mismatched, Little Things, Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega, Masaba Masaba, Delhi Crime, She, Kota Factory and Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives, in addition to specials with a range of comics including Kapil Sharma. Netflix added 1.5 million paid subscriptions worldwide in the June quarter. The Asia-Pacific region (APAC), parts of which continue to be affected, accounted for about two-thirds of its net additions paid during the period at 1.02 million. Although the company does not disclose figures specific to India, they are said to be hovering around the 4.6 million mark, according to Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consultancy services in the media industries. , telecommunications and technology in Asia-Pacific. In September 2020, Netflix India partnered with Reliance Jio to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers for plans starting at $ 5.3 per month ( 399). To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!

The subjects

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/industry/media/applause-to-bring-new-show-call-my-agent-bollywood-to-netflix-11630304984965.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos