Joe Biden’s warning to Kabul attackers reminds Twitter of Bollywood dialogue





US President Joe Biden pledged Thursday to retaliate against the attackers at Kabul airport. A video of US President Joe Biden’s statement on the terrorist attacks that took place at the Afghan airport in Kabul four days ago has gone viral on desi Twitter for a surprising reason. Bollywood fans noticed the statement sounded familiar – it sounded quite like dialogue from the 1991 film Merchant, delivered by actor Raaj Kumar. ISIS hit the crowded doors of Kabul airport on Thursday in a suicide bombing, killing dozens of civilians and at least 13 US servicemen. US President Joe Biden pledged to retaliate against the attackers soon after. “We will respond with force and precision, at our time, where we choose and when we choose,” he said. Compare his words with the dialogue spoken by Raaj Kumar in Merchant: “Hum tumhe marenge, aur zaroor marenge, lekin wo banduk bhi humari hogi, goli bhi humari hogi aur waqt bhi humara hoga (We will kill you. We will definitely kill you. But we will choose the weapon, we will choose the bullet, and we will choose when we do it.) “ The wording of the two sentences looks surprisingly similar – as several Twitter users noticed after a popular Instagram page (movie story) juxtaposes the two videos. “Inspiration comes from the strangest of places,” wrote industrialist Harsh Goenka, sharing the video. Inspiration comes from the strangest of places. pic.twitter.com/XzSHMwWnDt Dur Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 28, 2021 IAS Awanish Sharan was also among dozens of desi Twitter users amused by the similarity. He even found a possible reason for it. Mr Sharan, after sharing the video, also posted a Wikipedia screenshot revealing that the White House speech writing director is an Indian of American descent. Obviously.???? pic.twitter.com/LsHRR0s9f2 Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 28, 2021 The video, meanwhile, has racked up thousands of views and likes on the microblogging platform. Take a look at some of the reactions it elicited: When your speechwriter is Indian and Bollywood fan ???????? https://t.co/9a6OJ0sKlc Shubham Choudhary (@ tweet4mShubham) August 29, 2021 For every occasion somewhere, Bollywood dialogue connects appropriately. bhoj devaraj (@BhojDevaraj) August 28, 2021 ???????????? world inspired by our Bollywood dialogues. (@ Pankajdev8111) August 28, 2021 The ISIS group, rivals of the Taliban, carried out a suicide bomb attack on the perimeter of Kabul airport at the end of the week that killed more than 100, including those of 13 American soldiers, AFP reports . The United States said it carried out an airstrike on Sunday night in Kabul against a car bomb prepared by ISIS. This was followed Monday morning by rocket fire at the airport. Click for more new trends

