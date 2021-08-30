Entertainment
Salman Khan’s Bollywood debut and journey to stardom drove this director to quit the industry
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is well known as the “godfather” in the Hindi film industry as he introduced many of them to the industry. Even he is popular among his colleagues for his compassion and help when needed. However, Bhaijaan is also infamous for his outrage towards his co-stars, colleagues as well as girlfriends. There are a series of stories associated with the “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” actor. Even he showed many the way out of the glamor industry and as everyone knows it is difficult to find work in Bollywood if the person has already crossed paths with Salman.
Many believe that the Dabangg Khan developed such an attitude after reaching fame. Being the son of history veteran and screenwriter Salim Khan, he has had close contact with many industry greats. If you didn’t know, you might also believe that Salman would have had an easy entry into Bollywood. But, that was not the exact scenario. Even Salman had to overcome obstacles before reaching fame and creating his own identity in the industry besides being Salim’s son.
Recently, on August 25, Salman completed 33 years in the Bollywood industry. The young Khan made his debut in 1988 in Biwi Ho To Aisi which also starred Farooq Shaikh and Rekha in the lead role. However, Salman was not meant to star in the family drama directed and written by JK Bihari.
A few years ago, when Salman hosted ‘Dus Ka Dum’ on Sony TV, the Ek Tha Tiger actor spoke about his Bollywood debut and his experiences back then. Salman said his entry into Biwi Ho To Aisi was a matter of fate.
While telling the story, Salman said he met director JK Bihari two or three years ago and asked him why he signed him for the film. To this, Bihari replied that several famous stars had rejected his proposal for Biwi Ho To Aisi. At that point, the director had decided that whoever came next to his garage, he would choose in his next film.
Seizing the opportunity, Salman figured he would make a high-speed entry into the garage.
However, Suresh Bhagat, who funded the film, had complete faith in Salman. As Bhagat said in an old interview, when he saw Salman, he thought that there was something about his personality that could attract the attention of the public. Additionally, Suresh also revealed that the director, under such circumstances, said that if Salman were to become a star, he would quit the industry. And, as promised, the director of Biwi Ho To Aisi has left the industry.
According to reports, Salman charged 11,000 rupees just as compensation for Biwi Ho To Aisi. Other than that, Salman’s costumes used throughout the movie were his own.
Currently, Salman is filming in Russia for his upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’. The spy thriller is the third installment of Ek Tha Tiger, which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.
Few of the photos from the shoot went viral on social media, which caused a frenzy among fans.
Salman was seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, a red jacket and a headband to tie up his long reddish-brown hair. The 55-year-old actor with the bearded look was unrecognizable. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, filming on Tiger 3 has been suspended due to the global Covid-19 epidemic.
Sources
2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/salman-khan-s-debut-in-bollywood-and-journey-to-becoming-star-made-this-director-quit-industry-158645
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]