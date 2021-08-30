Salman Khan’s Bollywood debut and journey to stardom drove this director to quit the industry

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is well known as the “godfather” in the Hindi film industry as he introduced many of them to the industry. Even he is popular among his colleagues for his compassion and help when needed. However, Bhaijaan is also infamous for his outrage towards his co-stars, colleagues as well as girlfriends. There are a series of stories associated with the “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” actor. Even he showed many the way out of the glamor industry and as everyone knows it is difficult to find work in Bollywood if the person has already crossed paths with Salman.

Many believe that the Dabangg Khan developed such an attitude after reaching fame. Being the son of history veteran and screenwriter Salim Khan, he has had close contact with many industry greats. If you didn’t know, you might also believe that Salman would have had an easy entry into Bollywood. But, that was not the exact scenario. Even Salman had to overcome obstacles before reaching fame and creating his own identity in the industry besides being Salim’s son.

Recently, on August 25, Salman completed 33 years in the Bollywood industry. The young Khan made his debut in 1988 in Biwi Ho To Aisi which also starred Farooq Shaikh and Rekha in the lead role. However, Salman was not meant to star in the family drama directed and written by JK Bihari.

A few years ago, when Salman hosted ‘Dus Ka Dum’ on Sony TV, the Ek Tha Tiger actor spoke about his Bollywood debut and his experiences back then. Salman said his entry into Biwi Ho To Aisi was a matter of fate.

While telling the story, Salman said he met director JK Bihari two or three years ago and asked him why he signed him for the film. To this, Bihari replied that several famous stars had rejected his proposal for Biwi Ho To Aisi. At that point, the director had decided that whoever came next to his garage, he would choose in his next film.

Seizing the opportunity, Salman figured he would make a high-speed entry into the garage.

However, Suresh Bhagat, who funded the film, had complete faith in Salman. As Bhagat said in an old interview, when he saw Salman, he thought that there was something about his personality that could attract the attention of the public. Additionally, Suresh also revealed that the director, under such circumstances, said that if Salman were to become a star, he would quit the industry. And, as promised, the director of Biwi Ho To Aisi has left the industry.

According to reports, Salman charged 11,000 rupees just as compensation for Biwi Ho To Aisi. Other than that, Salman’s costumes used throughout the movie were his own.

Currently, Salman is filming in Russia for his upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’. The spy thriller is the third installment of Ek Tha Tiger, which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Few of the photos from the shoot went viral on social media, which caused a frenzy among fans.

Salman was seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, a red jacket and a headband to tie up his long reddish-brown hair. The 55-year-old actor with the bearded look was unrecognizable. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, filming on Tiger 3 has been suspended due to the global Covid-19 epidemic.