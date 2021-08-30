Celebrate Radha-Krishna’s Love With These Bollywood Songs





Today, the Krishna Janmashtami festival is celebrated with great fanfare across the country. The holiday is celebrated with gaiety every year. You should know that every year Bhadra pada celebrates the birthday of Lord Krishna on the date of ashtami in krishna paksha. On this day everyone becomes absorbed in the devotion of Sri Krishna. On this day, many people celebrate jashma and without dancing the festival is not complete. You should be aware that many songs have been made about Sri Krishna in Bollywood which you can listen to and type on the special occasion of Janmashtami today. These Bollywood songs will make your day special.

Radhe-Radhe (Dream Girl) – It is said that Shri Krishna is incomplete without Radhaji. There will be very few songs in which the names of the two have not come together. One of these songs is from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl. The song is called Radhe-Radhe and the song was shot on Nusrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Radha (Student of the year) – Radha’s song was shot on Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the movie Student of the Year. Well, every beat in this song gets you dancing. The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Udit Narayan.

Radha Kaise Na Jale – This song by Lagaan from Aamir Khan is really great. Aamir and Gracy Singh danced really well to this song and the song still makes millions of hearts beat faster.

Come on, come on, come on Govinda (Oh my God) – This song by Akshay Kumar and Oh My God by Paresh Rawal is excellent. Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudeva danced fiercely to the song. However, every year on the occasion of Janmashtami, the song plays as soon as it is played.

Mohe Rang Do Lal (Bajirao Mastani) – She sings this song while worshiping Shri Krishna in Bajirao Mastani by Deepika Padukone. Mohe Rang Do Lal, the song by Nand Ke Lal that Shreya Ghoshal sang.

Govinda Ala Ray (Master of Bluff) – This Bluff Master song by Shammi Kapoor is always loved by people. Even today the song is a great hit and people are at the forefront to dance to it.

