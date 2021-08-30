On Priyanka Chopra, Cheeky Photo of Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra Reminds Them “Family is on Instagram” | Bollywood





Parineeti Chopra shared a sweet reminder for her cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas. In a new photo, they are seen lounging by the pool on a sunny day at their Los Angeles home. In the photo, Priyanka is wearing a black bikini top with red bottoms. Nick is shirtless and wears a black swimsuit. He holds up a fork and knife, “using” them on Priyanka’s buttocks as she smiles at the scene. “Snack,” she captioned her post, and added fork and knife emojis. She shared another photo of herself in a bikini and Nick commented: “Yummy”. Reacting to the first photo, Parineeti addressed Priyanka as Mimi Didi and Nick as “jeej”. “Jeej! Mimi Didi! What’s going on here, the family is on instagram *** Try to press like a button with your eyes closed.” + Priyanka returned to the United States this weekend and even attended one of Nick’s concerts. The Jonas Brothers – Nick, Joe and Kevin – are currently on tour, called Remember This. Photos of Priyanka at the concert were shared by their fan pages on social media. Until Friday, Priyanka was still in London, filming for her next series, Citadel. She shared photos from the day of filming and showed fans how she injured her head during a stunt. Taking Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared photos of her forehead, showing prosthetic blood in her hair and also a cut she got on her forehead. Priyanka has been stationed in London since last year. She first finished her romantic comedy, Text For You, with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Then she promoted her films The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes from there and also launched her autobiography, Unfinished. She recently shot for Citadel, a spy series produced by the Russo Brothers. Read also : Netflix is ​​”shocked” by the performance of this star Priyanka Chopra: “Never seen a movie behave like this” She also recently announced her Bollywood comeback project, Jee Le Zaraa. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. It will be a road trip, a spiritual follow-up by Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara from Excel Entertainment. Priyanka also has Matrix 4: Resurrections, another show starring Mindy Kaling and a movie about Maa Anand Sheela, in the works.

