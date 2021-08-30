Entertainment
Anupam Kher Says He Lives In Rented Apartment, Was Scolded By His Mother For The Only Property He Bought | Bollywood
- Anupam Kher said he lived in a rented apartment in Mumbai and the only house he ever bought was his mother’s in Shimla.
POSTED ON AUGUST 30, 2021 7:08 AM
Actor Anupam Kher has revealed that the house he currently lives in in Mumbai is not his but a rented apartment. He explained that he had never bought more than one property in Shimla, that of his mother Dulari Kher.
Speaking to a major daily, Anupam said that I don’t even own an apartment in Mumbai. I live in a rented apartment. I decided 4 or 5 years ago that I didn’t want to own a property. The only property I bought four years ago was a house for my mother in Shimla.
Dulari dreamed of owning a house in Shimla because she lived there for several years in rented accommodation. In the suburb of Shoghi, she focused on a small house with an entrance from the outside, which was part of a nine-bedroom house.
Anupam wanted to give his mother something exceptional and asked the owner if he was ready to sell the whole property. He showed her the other rooms and she noticed that they were very nice. It was then that he told her that he had bought the whole house.
Recalling Dularis’ reaction, Anupam said: Aap ka dimag kharab hai! Mujhe nahi chahiye itna bada ghar (You’re crazy! I don’t want such a big house) she scolded me.
Currently, Anupam is touring the United States with a show titled Zindagi Ka Safar, in which he will share anecdotes from his journey in the film industry, recite lines from some of his films, sing and more. On Sunday, he shared videos from the show and said singing Hum Hindustani at the end was the highlight of (his) night.
Anupam recently completed filming for their 519th film titled Shiv Shastri Balboa. The film, said to be a compelling story about an Indian surviving in a small town in America, also stars Neena Gupta.
