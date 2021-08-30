When Charlie Watts finally arrived in New York





The engine was a favorite phrase among musicians to describe Mr. Watts’ role in the group. Also: its engine, its spine, its heart rate, its scaffolding, its glue. The soft-spoken Mr Watts was more modest, saying he was raised on the theory that the drummer was an accompanist. His job, he said, was to keep time and help everyone do what they’re doing, to give the music a bit of a swing and bounce that would make people stand up and dance. When other drummers started looking for bigger, more sophisticated kits, adorned with all manner of chimes and gongs, Mr. Watts stuck with a small four piece drum set from 1957 and, unlike Keith Moon and Ginger Baker, he’s never been in the flash. pyrotechnics or showy solos. He loved playing on stage with his pals, but he hated life on the road, hated leaving the house, hated rock n roll traps, parties, the press, screaming girls. As his group mates went out late at night getting into trouble, Mr Watts was often in his hotel room, sketching the bed: he told interviewers that he had drawn each bed in which he had slept on tour since 1967; in 2001, he said, he had completed 12 to 15 diaries. Besides, Mr Watts said he felt out of place in the whole rock n roll scene I experience in the TCM world, Turner Classic Movies, he told a BBC radio show, explaining that he inherited his father’s love for 40s-style bespoke suits, and considered Fred Astaire to be the ultimate in what you should be if you’re a professional. Indeed, Mr. Watts was a man of contradictions, a jazzman in the world’s greatest rock n roll band, an old-fashioned gentleman among pirates and bad boys, a homebody who spent much of his time. professional life on the road. It was also his contradictions, his loose, swinging style combined with his love of precision; his idiosyncratic technique combined with his remarkable versatility that made him such an exceptional drummer, and the perfect musical partner for Keith Richards in creating the signature Stoness sound.

