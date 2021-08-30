James Corden Stops Traffic in ‘Cinderella’ Stunt, Splits Social Media – The Hollywood Reporter

James Corden was all the rage on both sides of the Atlantic this weekend and for all the wrong reasons like The late show the host’s ostensibly harmless latest hit divided opinion on social media.

A Twitter user uploaded a clip by Corden and his Cinderella co-stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel performing what sounded like a segment of “Crosswalk the Musical” from her late night show. In the clip, which has been viewed over 17 million times, a fully engaged Corden dressed as a rat can be seen pushing his groin towards the car while singing the chorus to Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” .

Judging by the top-rated tweets under the trending subject of James Corden, the reaction on Twitter has been overwhelmingly negative and has sparked a debate over the popularity of multi-hyphenation.

“We will not forgive the UK for James Corden”, wrote a Twitter user. “What have we, as a nation, done to James Corden that he doesn’t let us be?” ” wrote another summing up most SFW sentiments, though much of the backlash has been firmly in middle territory.

James Corden always looks like he’s trying to prove he’s the funniest guy, but the darkness in his eyes betrays him -Sarah Hagi (@KindaHagi) August 28, 2021

Born in London, Corden appears to experience a similar backlash he faced in the UK before moving to the US in 2012, first to star on Broadway (winning a Tony Award for One man, two governors) and finally secure The late show as Craig Ferguson’s replacement in 2015. Upon his departure from his home country, Corden was regularly the source of derision on social media partly because of his arrogant personality but also because of overexposure.

By the late 2000s, Corden was everywhere on British television. He co-wrote and starred in the phenomenally successful BBC comedy Gavin & Stacey, has appeared on hit shows like Doctor Who, hosted several comedy shows, was the go-to host of awards shows including the Brit Awards, and was a regular star in commercials for everything from cellphones to supermarkets.

Corden’s current absence from UK TV has reduced the vitriol to some extent, but there are regular flare-ups, like this weekend and a few weeks ago after the first trailer for Cinderella abandoned and inspired this piece in The independent with the headline “Nobody Loves a Narcissist: How America Fell in Love With James Corden?” “

There was a more embarrassing reminder of his unpopularity in May 2019 when Corden and the “Carpool Karaoke” team agreed to do an Ask Me Anything Q&A session on Reddit. The session ended after 3 questions after Corden received over 700 negative comments about his career and the alleged events.

It might be reckless to call it the worst thing I’ve ever seen, but I’m trying to think of something worse and get dry https://t.co/HVIlXSBShY – Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) August 28, 2021

The always busy Corden has reached a similar level of ubiquity in the United States. Along with hosting his popular late night show, with viral sensation segments such as “Carpool Karaoke” and “Crosswalk the Musical,” and his oversized social networks following where he regularly makes friends with famous friends like Harry Styles, Corden has hosted the Tonys and Grammys on several occasions, hosted HBO Max’s Friends: Reunion, executive produced three TV shows and built a good list of big screen credits, including 8 from the ocean, the Trolls franchise, the Peter Rabbit cinema and Yesterday.

Corden, Amazon producer and co-star Cinderella which debuts on September 3, has also become a regular at big budget Hollywood musicals. Since appearing in Rob Marshall’s In the woods, he had notable roles in Ryan Murphy’s Prom and Tom Hooper is largely exhausted Cats.

“go to hell” is basic “I hope James Corden gets cast in the movie version of your favorite musical” is smart, it’s possible, and it’s terrifying – ky (@MelanatedMuppet) August 29, 2021

In Prom, Corden, a straight man, was the subject of some reviews for playing the flamboyant gay character Barry Glickman. “Corden, whose limited reach becomes more apparent with each onscreen role, is torn between trying too hard and not hard enough like Barry,” wrote Hollywood journalistThe critic, adding: “Perhaps aware of the potential minefield for a straight actor playing a fiery gay stereotype, Corden channels manners without joy.”

After Prom and Cats and now the reaction to Cinderella, the part of Twitter where fans of musicals congregate has long abandoned the idea of ​​Corden appearing in a project. Despite all of Corden’s success, the feelings found so regularly on Musical Twitter are starting to spill over and with the overwhelming reaction to hip stunts like this weekend, you could say he’s in danger of facing the same. kind of backlash he’s had in the UK, only now he’s got nowhere bigger to escape.