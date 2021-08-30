“Ted Lasso” tops Hollywood Critics Association TV awards with 4 wins





Ted lasso (Apple TV +) topped the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) TV Awards with four wins: Best Streaming Comedy, Best Actor in a Streaming Series for Jason Sudeikis, Best Supporting Actor in a Series Streaming for Brett Goldstein and Best Supporting Comedy Actress in a Streaming Series for Hannah Waddingham. Waddingham tied for this final honor with Hannah Einbinder who was honored for her performance in Hacks (HBO Max). The virtual HCA Awards ceremony – posted on the HCA Facebook page and YouTube channel – took place on Sunday (8/29). Among the other winners: The Mandalorian (Disney +) for Best Streaming Series, Drama; New Amsterdam (NBC) for Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama; and Cruel summer (Freeform) for Best Cable Series, Drama. In addition to Ted lasso on the streaming front, comedy honors went to the broadcast network series Young Rock (NBC) and cable series Foreign resident (Syfy). At the top of the category Best Broadcast Network or Limited Cable Series, Anthology Series or Live TV Movie was Easttown mare (HBO). Meanwhile, winning the peer category on the streaming side was WandaVision (Disney +) / Here’s a full rundown of the HCA TV Award winners: Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama

New Amsterdam (NBC) Best Cable Series, Drama

Cruel summer (Free form) Best Streaming Series, Drama

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus) Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy

Young Rock (NBC) Best Cable Series, Comedy

Foreign resident (Syfy) Best Streaming Series, Comedy

Ted lasso (Apple TV Plus) Best Broadcast Network or Limited Cable Series, Anthology Series or Live Action TV Movie

Easttown mare (HBO) Best Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Live-Action TV Movie

WandaVision (Disney Plus) Best broadcast network or cable docu-series, documentary television film or non-fiction series

Welcome to Chechnya (HBO) Best Streaming Docuseries, TV Documentaries or Non-Fiction Series

Child 90 (Hulu) Best Broadcast Network or Cable Sketch Series, Variety Series, Talk Show, or Comedy / Variety Special

Last week tonight with John Oliver (HBO) Best Streaming Skit Series, Variety Series, Talk Show, or Comedy / Variety Special

Bo Burnham: inside (Netflix) Best Reality Series, Competition Series or Game Show

The masked singer (Fox) Best Reality or Streaming Series, Competitive Series, or Game Show

RuPauls Drag Race (VH1) Best Animated Series or Best Animated TV Movie

Harley quinn (HBO Max) Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Billy Porter, Pose (FX) Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Josh OConnor, The crown (Netflix) Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Mr. Rodriguez, Pose (FX) Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Emma Corrin, The crown (Netflix) Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Ted Danson, Mr. Mayor (NBC) Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso (Apple TV Plus) Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Jane Levy, Zoeys Extraordinary Reading List (NBC) Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Colman Domingue, Euphoria Special in two parts (HBO) Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO) Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Rupert Grint, Servant (Apple TV Plus) Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Tatiana Maslany, Perry mason (HBO) Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Gillian Anderson, The crown (Netflix) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Nico Santos, Hypermarket (NBC) Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Brett Goldstein, Ted lasso (Apple TV Plus) Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Marie Steenburgen, Zoeys Extraordinary Reading List (NBC) Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

A LINK BETWEEN:

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted lasso (Apple TV Plus) Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Evan Peters, Easttown mare (HBO) Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Catherine Hahn, WandaVision (Disney Plus) Special honorary awards Virtuoso Prize – Bo Burnham

Television Icon Award – Marta Kaufman

Pop Icon nAward – Tom Ellis

Inheritance Award –Cobra Kai

Impact Award–New Amsterdam

Spotlight Award–Zoeys Extraordinary Reading List

