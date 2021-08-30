The Wonderbus Music Festival in Columbus offers two days of music





Chances are, the trees on the CAS (formerly Chemical Abstracts Service) lawn weren’t wrapped in colorful streamers and vinyl singles had been hanging from their branches since the Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival began in August 2019. They took their last leave. summer because of good, you know. The gardens were as cheerful as the first time this weekend, like a big upside down horseshoe threaded people at the entrance as if they were entering the tunnel of love at an amusement park. And the mood in the huge crowd estimated at around 18,000 for the two days was also the same. If the demographics have distorted young people on Saturday, Sunday evening a few choice numbers, including Wilco, the Black puma, and Saint Paul and the Broken Bones slightly increased the average age. Still, there was something for everyone yesterday from the young pop group Rebounder to the vintage neo-soul of Saint-Paul and the Pumas; From Bob Moses’ electro to the clever and quirky rock ‘n’ roll of Wilcos. Wilco ended the evening with a powerful set of Familiar and Not So Much. After not touring, like pretty much every other musical act since spring 2020, the band looked like they’d never been in their forties. Lead singer Jeff Tweedy was a bit awkward, but he never accepted the role of rock star. Longtime drummer Glenn Kotche and original bassist John Stirratt laid the groundwork with amazing precision and power, completed by veterans Pat Sansone and Mikael Jorgensen. Guitarist Nels Cline, a veteran of the New York avant-garde scene, was the MVP, however. He took the group to intricate and courageous corners by embellishing Tweedys’ brilliant compositions of nervous and howling rock. The highlight was surely Impossible Germany, where Clines’ vivid duel with Tweedy was extended and intensified even beyond the studio recording. Birminghams St. Paul arrived in the late afternoon with a confidence derived from his soul, blues and funk inspirations. Lead singer Paul Janeway testified so loudly in his multi-colored cape and gospel / soul style that it was a miracle he didn’t pass out from the intense heat. The eight-piece group, comprising backing vocals and three horns, nailed the bold, rich sound of vintage soul, while moving it into the present. Ditto, Austins Black Pumas, who straddled the huge Escape success Colors, an ode to unity that surely gained ground thanks to its topicality during the Black Lives Matter events of last year. That sentiment permeated their set, with charismatic singer Eric Burton leading the group for most of their debut in two years – and the only full studio album. Burton’s natural way with the audience and his sweet soulful voice made the bands a highlight of the day. Enclosing the largest of the three stages after dusk, Group love hit much louder than their records, harnessing seemingly limitless energy and lots of screaming vocals. Singing in unison, Hannah Hooper and Christian Zucconi were almost indistinguishable. The melodic, calm song or two showed their limits and were probably misguided. The band knocked the house down, with a sound that got more bite and definition from a percussionist as well as from the drummer and guitarist determined to add an energetic sound whenever possible. Early in the day, the small stage featured Rebounder, a New York band led by brothers Dylan and Noah Chenfeld. The band make some great pop songs that sometimes sound a bit like Phoenix and over the course of a song the Strokes score big on Spotify and the band is weighing their options to release a debut album.

