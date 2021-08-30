Only Murders in the Building: Hulu series stars unlikely but appealing trio of real crimes

It’s always pretty cool when they have one of those multi-generational all-star sessions at the Kennedy Center Honors or the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or the Grammys, with pop / rock / soul pioneers from years old. 1960 and 1970 jamming with musicians half their age. They come from different generations and from different worlds, but what they have in common is love for what they do and of course they all can. to play.

Only the murders in the building: 3 out of 4

We get the acting equivalent of this in the 10-part Hulu crime series Only Murders in the Building, a clever and ironic viewing gem featuring longtime amigos and frequent collaborators Steve Martin, 76. , and the 71 -Martin Short, which is as crisp, funny, and brilliant as we expected them to be. The two comedy legends are joined by Selena Gomez in what turns out to be an inspired cast. Gomez, 29, is a true co-star on the show and does a great job of meshing with Martin and Short to form one of the most entertaining but unlikely friendship trios in recent memory. They’re just a bullet to watch together.

The tone is set for Only Murders in the opening credits sequence, which resembles a series of animated New Yorker covers. Martin (who co-created the series with John Hoffman) plays Charles Hayden-Savage, who had a long and lucrative career as Detective Brazzos on a crime TV show in the 1990s, but hasn’t worked much since. . Short is Oliver Putnam, a pompous director who had some success at the time but is best known for his notorious flop: Splash! The musical, which had a disastrous opening when the hydraulics designed to open the stage and reveal a gigantic swimming pool failed, and the unwitting choir dancers ended up landing with one splat after another on the stage. (Ballet dancers tend to follow each other blindly, Oliver notes.) Gomez is Mabel, an eccentric loner who is haunted by her past.

They all live in Arconia, a posh Manhattan co-op, but they don’t really know each other until a fire alarm clears the building and they find themselves sitting at the same table in a restaurant across the way. off the street and all three of them turn out to be big fans of the hit True Crime podcast Not All Is OK in Oklahoma (the host is played by Tina Fey in a fantastic extended cameo). When he revealed that a young man named Tim Kono was found shot dead in his Arconia apartment, police were quick to say it was suicide, but Charles, Oliver and Mabel believe it was it could be a murder and decide to team up to investigate the crime. , and of course recount their adventures in their own podcast.

Let the hijinks begin, with twists and turns around every corner. Mabel is the best investigator of the group, offering good clues and key evidence, while Oliver is more concerned with relaunching his career as the podcast’s producer, with Charles as the narrator and Oliver giving him notes such as, [This sounds] as a Ken Burns documentary on the history of boredom. Meanwhile, the Arconia is full of colorful characters who might also be suspicious, including Sting in a wonderfully self-effacing ride like, well, Sting; Nathan Lane as the chicken wrap mogul who has funded a number of Olivers’ theatrical productions and is now the podcast sponsor, and Amy Ryan as a bassoonist and possible love interest in Charles, who has been single since many years.

The series title comes from an exchange when he learned that there had been a murder in the park and that maybe the podcast should expand to include that crime, but the trio decide the series must relate only to murders in the building. That kind of deadpan humor runs throughout the series, but there are also moments of genuine emotion and heart, as we learn the stories of the three main characters. Granted, they didn’t meet under the best of circumstances, but they were three lonely souls who met at the right time and now they’re podcast buddies, and maybe even crime solvers.