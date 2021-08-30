Sarah Paulson Responds to Criticism of Linda Tripp’s Portrayal in “Big Suit” in “Impeachment”

The actress told Los Angeles Times that she wonders if she should have said no to the room after facing a backlash for the upholstery.

“It’s very difficult for me to talk about it without feeling like I’m looking for excuses,” Paulson told the publication. “There is a lot of controversy around the actors and the big costumes, and I think that controversy is legitimate. I think the big phobia is real. I think pretending otherwise causes even more harm,” continued Paulson. “And this is a very important conversation to have.”

Paulson, who also gained 30 pounds for the role and is an executive producer on “Impeachment,” said playing Tripp was “a lifetime challenge” and that she would like to believe she was right for the role.

“But I don’t think that full responsibility lies with the actor for choosing to do something that is arguably – and I’m talking from the inside out – the challenge of a lifetime,” added Paulson. “I think to imagine that the only thing an actor called to play this role would have to offer is their physical self is a real reduction in the offer the actor has to make. I would like to believe that there is something in my being that makes me right to play this role. And that the magic of hair and makeup departments, costumers and cinematographers that are part of filmmaking, and the suspension of belief, since the invention of cinema Was I supposed to say no [to the part]? This is the question. “