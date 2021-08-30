Sarah Paulson Responds to Criticism of Linda Tripp’s Portrayal in “Big Suit” in “Impeachment”

The actress told Los Angeles Times
that she wonders if she should have said no to the room after facing a backlash for the upholstery.
“It’s very difficult for me to talk about it without feeling like I’m looking for excuses,” Paulson told the publication. “There is a lot of controversy around the actors and the big costumes, and I think that controversy is legitimate. I think the big phobia is real. I think pretending otherwise causes even more harm,” continued Paulson. “And this is a very important conversation to have.”
Paulson, who also gained 30 pounds for the role and is an executive producer on “Impeachment,” said playing Tripp was “a lifetime challenge” and that she would like to believe she was right for the role.
“But I don’t think that full responsibility lies with the actor for choosing to do something that is arguably – and I’m talking from the inside out – the challenge of a lifetime,” added Paulson. “I think to imagine that the only thing an actor called to play this role would have to offer is their physical self is a real reduction in the offer the actor has to make. I would like to believe that there is something in my being that makes me right to play this role. And that the magic of hair and makeup departments, costumers and cinematographers that are part of filmmaking, and the suspension of belief, since the invention of cinema Was I supposed to say no [to the part]? This is the question. “
Paulson is unrecognizable in prosthetics
like Tripp, whose secret recordings of his phone calls with Monica Lewinsky (played by Beanie Feldstein in the limited series) publicly exposed the former intern’s relationship with President Bill Clinton (played by Clive Owen).
Tripp died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer.
Taking on the role, Paulson added, “I think the thing I think about the most is that I wish I had thought about it more fully.”
“You can only learn what you learn when you learn it,” she said. “If I know? Abso-FING-lumen. But I do now. And I wouldn’t want to make the same choice going forward. “
