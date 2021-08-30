Ed Asner died at 91: TV’s Lou Grant Obit

If you were born before 1990, you can sum up Ed Asner’s pop culture heritage in three words: “I hate semen.” If you were born in the past 30 years, there are probably only two words: “Elf” and “Up. “But back to those three words, an iconic line uttered by Asner in the pilot episode of The Mary Tyler Moore Show. You know the scene: Sweet Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore) is interviewed for a job at WJM-TV, a news channel in Minneapolis. She’s broken off her engagement, moved to town, and is ready to live her life on her terms. There is only one big obstacle: a stocky bulldozer of a man parked behind a desk. His name is Lou Grant (played by Asner) and he’s the exact opposite of Sweet. After a disastrous interview in which Lou asks questions he cannot legally ask and Mary answers a few questions too late, the cantankerous reporter approaches Mary, delivers his final verdict on her as a job candidate, and writes the story :

“You know what? notch… I to hate notch! “

It’s an iconic moment for a reason. Asner interprets the line as one hell of a misdirection, his face going from vertigo to growl in a matter of milliseconds.

It’s the perfect synthesis of the Mary / Lou dynamic that would fuel seven seasons of television, win a truckload of Emmys, elevate the sitcom to the next artistic level, and it would lay the groundwork for dozens of beautifully and hilarious bosses / employees. . relationships on many subsequent sitcoms. It became Asner’s legacy for a reason, but it shouldn’t be all of it. There’s another half of that legacy that isn’t talked about enough, another half of the character and performance that’s the opposite of “I hate sperm.” Lou is known as the archetypal cranky boss. He was absolutely that, but it’s important to highlight the moments when this paragon of masculinity showed tens of millions of 1970s viewers that manhood can coexist and comfortably coexist with vulnerability and empathy.

Lou Grant had a softer side that MTM explored over and over again, without ever letting it overcome this harshness. That side of Lou is slowly revealed, the kind of gradual character evolution that an actor could really lean towards when given the chance to play the same role for 168 episodes. There is a moment that stands out in the first half of Season 1, however, in the masterpiece that is “Christmas and the Hard Luck Kid II”. Mary’s reluctantly agreed to work Christmas Eve in addition to her scheduled Christmas Day shift, which means she will have one of the most emotional nights of the year on her own. at work. Lou feels bad about it; he did not ask him to replace a colleague on Christmas Eve. He even volunteers to stay in the place, but Mary won’t let him. As he leaves, he stops at the door, turns around and …

It’s the kind of moment that absolutely couldn’t have been scripted. No writer would order Asner to “double tap your thumb against Mary’s middle finger.” That must have been all of Ed Asner, as the actor found a way to let his own inner sensibility work its way into Lou Grant’s character.

By the way, that’s who Asner was IRL. He was an endlessly empathetic and passionate man who, yes, was a veteran and loved cigars and football. But he also stood up for workers’ rights, leading the 1980 SAG strike (and boycotting an Emmy ceremony in which he won). He devoted his free time to charitable events, which he organized himself or which he lent his considerable weight as a true legend to the cause of others. And for the past few years, it was enough to follow the guy on Twitter to see how great he really was on a daily basis, sending birthday wishes and congratulations to fans and spreading the word about causes that meant something. thing for him. This is who Ed Asner was, but not who Lou Grant was back in 1970 not yet.

There are a bunch of great examples of Lou’s sensitivity that stand out. He and his wife briefly separate in season 1’s “The Boss Isn’t Coming to Dinner”, which ends with Lou making a low but heartfelt call home. The windy boss gets nervous in season 2’s “Thoroughly Unmilitant Mary” when he’s forced to air the news in place of a picket line Ted Baxter. And then there’s “Operation: Lou”, where Lou let his guard down and became friends with Ted. But the clearest example is “The Story of Lou and Edie” from season 4.

In the episode, written by MTM mainstay Treva Silverman, the marital tensions that were introduced long ago in Season 1 reach their peak when Lou’s wife finally moves out. The episode is, from top to bottom, a perfect Lou Grant episode. Asner plays a man facing the loss of his entire world, but he still has to keep the masculine facade. He doesn’t know how to lie about marriage counseling, but he has to. He doesn’t know how to tell Mary about his problems, but he has to. He doesn’t know how to ask his friends for help, but he has to. And finally, he doesn’t know how to say goodbye to the love of his life… but he has to.

Throughout the episode, Asner goes back and forth between the Lou we know and demands that Mary tell him one of his devastating secrets if he opens up to her about it all and a Lou that we’ve never seen him drunk before, drifting aimlessly into Mary’s apartment. It all culminates in a scene that, according to those who don’t understand comedy is art, shouldn’t be on a sitcom. Edie leaves Lou. This problem is not solved in half an hour. The show goes there, and it goes in 1973 at a time when divorce was not normalized and it certainly didn’t happen to the main characters in sitcoms.

That scene should be up there with “I Hate Cum”, as essential to Asner’s legacy as Elf and Up. It’s heartbreaking to see Lou come home to his wife for the last time, she carrying a suitcase in the living room. Lou can’t handle this, and he’s focused on everything else, anything else, so he can avoid thinking about her leaving and delaying her doing it. He protests against the “little things that click” on unnamed suitcases and gives a long monologue about the fact that it is boring that fruits have pits.

In a bit of skillful writing, or maybe that says too much, the pits monologue parallels what happens at a wedding when you let problems escalate. A fruit is marriage, something that you are supposed to enjoy. But the pit is the inedible thing, the thing that you have to deal with. If you don’t treat it properly, it can end up in an ash-covered ashtray, “and it doesn’t even look like fruit anymore.” Looks like a hairy, gray, dead thing. And then, pause …

This is the other side of “I hate semen”. This moment is what makes Lou Grant so fascinating, so real and it’s what made Ed Asner a master at his craft. Sitcoms don’t have to go that hard, and they don’t have to ask that much of their performers. The main objective is to make people laugh. But by casting a big-hearted Ed Asner as Lou Grant, they got this. They have a guy who was presumably a hardened journalist with a sensitive soul hiding in the cigar smoke.

“I hate sperm” is what the writers wanted Lou Grant to be in the first episode. “How can you leave me, Edie?” This is what Ed Asner brought to Lou Grant. Like all men the two of these things both gruff and vulnerable. That’s who Lou Grant was, and that’s who Ed Asner was. He was more than her aversion to semen.

