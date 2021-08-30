WonderBus wraps up festival 2021 with performances from Wilco, Grouplove, Black Pumas, more (photos)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a light rain, a rainbow spread across the sky at the WonderBus music festival just before Grouploves’ performance.

The colorful sight and the coolness of the rain were welcome on the second and final day of WonderBus festivities on Sunday August 29th.

The Columbus Music Festival is hosted by Elevation Group, the same company that hosts WonderStruck in Northeast Ohio (formerly LaureLive). WonderBus is only a two hour drive and one month away from the WonderStrucks 2021 event, which took place July 24-25.

Both festivals took a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and both returned in adjusted formats for 2021.

But, when it comes to programming, there was a definite difference between the two – and that was WonderBus.

WonderBus’ music program has managed to contain more stars than its previous sister festival in Northeast Ohio. Maybe it was because of the Columbus site (the CAS Lawn, 2540 Olentangy River Road), or the time of the end of summer (Saturday August 28 and Sunday August 29), or because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic as festivals were scheduled during the winter and spring seasons.

Headliners Wilco, Kesha, AJR and Grouplove topped off more extensive lineups of indie, pop, rock and soul acts at WonderBus, filling the two days with festival-oriented tunes. It was especially evident on Sunday, which was filled with notable acts.

The second and final day of WonderBus featured Wilco as the headliner. The Grammy-winning Chicago indie-rock band started off with the timely track A Shot in the Arm, followed by a mix of favorites including Love is Everywhere (Beware), Heavy Metal Drummer, Jesus, and more. and more.

Singer-guitarist Jeff Tweedy occasionally joked with the audience, encouraging the crowd to bounce beach balls during the band’s set. Most importantly, he and the rest of the band focused on the music, performing a range of tight-sounding songs from the band, which are worth 25 years of critically acclaimed material.

Just weeks before WonderBus, Wilco announced its COVID-19 policy for his tour with Sleater-Kinney, which required spectators to provide proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID tests. This announcement may have partly prompted the update to WonderBus’ pandemic protocols, which were announced a week and a half before the event.

On both days of the festival, volunteers checked participants’ phones and documents for proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID test within 72 hours of the festival. Those who provided documents wore a wristband that allowed them to walk around the field without wearing a face mask. Those who did not provide evidence were required to wear a face mask.

Like Saturday, the last day of WonderBus saw a large majority of spectators wearing bracelets and a small fraction of the crowd also wearing face masks.

Despite the COVID-19 reminders, festival-goers have always enjoyed the event, showing up in the crowd for acts ahead of Wilcos’ show.

Soul-rock bands had a big place in the lineup on Sunday, with both Black Pumas and St. Paul and the Broken Bones singing blues tunes while the sun was still shining. Black Pumas frontman Eric Burton engaged with the crowd, even venturing out into the audience for a few dance moves in a first song.

Sun-drenched indie-pop bands kicked off the groove as the nighttime breeze swept through the festival grounds, even though the band was over half an hour late due to a brief rain.

The day before (Saturday August 28), WonderBus kicked off with an awesome and glamorous Kesha show, as well as energetic performances from AJR, Grandson and more. But, even though the crowds were a bit thinner on Sunday, the second day of the festival was the real star of WonderBus this year, pacing the day with flair before Wilcos’ hard-hitting conclusion.

