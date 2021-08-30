Entertainment
WonderBus wraps up festival 2021 with performances from Wilco, Grouplove, Black Pumas, more (photos)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a light rain, a rainbow spread across the sky at the WonderBus music festival just before Grouploves’ performance.
The colorful sight and the coolness of the rain were welcome on the second and final day of WonderBus festivities on Sunday August 29th.
The Columbus Music Festival is hosted by Elevation Group, the same company that hosts WonderStruck in Northeast Ohio (formerly LaureLive). WonderBus is only a two hour drive and one month away from the WonderStrucks 2021 event, which took place July 24-25.
Both festivals took a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and both returned in adjusted formats for 2021.
But, when it comes to programming, there was a definite difference between the two – and that was WonderBus.
WonderBus’ music program has managed to contain more stars than its previous sister festival in Northeast Ohio. Maybe it was because of the Columbus site (the CAS Lawn, 2540 Olentangy River Road), or the time of the end of summer (Saturday August 28 and Sunday August 29), or because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic as festivals were scheduled during the winter and spring seasons.
Headliners Wilco, Kesha, AJR and Grouplove topped off more extensive lineups of indie, pop, rock and soul acts at WonderBus, filling the two days with festival-oriented tunes. It was especially evident on Sunday, which was filled with notable acts.
The second and final day of WonderBus featured Wilco as the headliner. The Grammy-winning Chicago indie-rock band started off with the timely track A Shot in the Arm, followed by a mix of favorites including Love is Everywhere (Beware), Heavy Metal Drummer, Jesus, and more. and more.
Singer-guitarist Jeff Tweedy occasionally joked with the audience, encouraging the crowd to bounce beach balls during the band’s set. Most importantly, he and the rest of the band focused on the music, performing a range of tight-sounding songs from the band, which are worth 25 years of critically acclaimed material.
Just weeks before WonderBus, Wilco announced its COVID-19 policy for his tour with Sleater-Kinney, which required spectators to provide proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID tests. This announcement may have partly prompted the update to WonderBus’ pandemic protocols, which were announced a week and a half before the event.
On both days of the festival, volunteers checked participants’ phones and documents for proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID test within 72 hours of the festival. Those who provided documents wore a wristband that allowed them to walk around the field without wearing a face mask. Those who did not provide evidence were required to wear a face mask.
Like Saturday, the last day of WonderBus saw a large majority of spectators wearing bracelets and a small fraction of the crowd also wearing face masks.
Despite the COVID-19 reminders, festival-goers have always enjoyed the event, showing up in the crowd for acts ahead of Wilcos’ show.
Soul-rock bands had a big place in the lineup on Sunday, with both Black Pumas and St. Paul and the Broken Bones singing blues tunes while the sun was still shining. Black Pumas frontman Eric Burton engaged with the crowd, even venturing out into the audience for a few dance moves in a first song.
Sun-drenched indie-pop bands kicked off the groove as the nighttime breeze swept through the festival grounds, even though the band was over half an hour late due to a brief rain.
The day before (Saturday August 28), WonderBus kicked off with an awesome and glamorous Kesha show, as well as energetic performances from AJR, Grandson and more. But, even though the crowds were a bit thinner on Sunday, the second day of the festival was the real star of WonderBus this year, pacing the day with flair before Wilcos’ hard-hitting conclusion.
Check out photos from Day 2 of WonderBus in the gallery at the top of this article.
Read more: Columbus WonderBus paints a new picture of music festivals during the pandemic (photos)
Get a good start on the weekend and Register now for cleveland.coms weekly At the CLE email newsletter, your essential guide to the best things to do in Greater Cleveland. It’ll arrive in your inbox on Friday morning – an exclusive to-do list, focusing on the best weekend fun. Restaurants, music, movies, the performing arts, family entertainment and more. Click here to subscribe. All cleveland.com newsletters are free.
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/entertainment/2021/08/wonderbus-wraps-up-2021-festival-with-performances-by-wilco-grouplove-black-pumas-more-photos.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]