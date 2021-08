“Only Murders in the Building” review: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star in Manhattan murder mystery

Martin’s Charles is a former TV star – his history with criminal proceedings is helpful – who essentially became a recluse. He reluctantly catches up with Oliver de Short, a cash-strapped theater manager, when the two are forced to evacuate their apartment building because one of the residents has been murdered.

In no time, they teamed up with a mysterious and much younger neighbor, Mabel (Gomez), hatching elaborate plans to not only solve the case, but also turn their findings into a true crime podcast.

Co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, who also produced with a team that includes “This is Us” “Dan Fogelman, the series unsurprisingly revel in the humor inside showbiz, drawing on self-centered backgrounds Charles and Oliver, but it also reveals a keen ear for real crime, exploiting the idea that Manhattanites go about their business without quite knowing who is down the hall, let alone the rest of the building.

The big names don’t stop at the central trio, attracting cameos like Tina Fey, Nathan Lane, and Amy Ryan, as well as a certain rock star who just happens to be one of the building’s naturally suspicious occupants.

As with films like Allen’s “Manhattan Murder Mystery” (one of the more obvious comparisons, though there are many), the idea that it takes a life or death situation to pump blood is clearly evident here. Despite his grunts, Charles notes that the continuation of the investigation is “the liveliest I have felt in a decade.” Martin and Short’s long affiliation includes “Father of the Bride” and “The Three Friends,” but Gomez (who replaces Chevy Chase) is proving to be a good match for this pair of veterans, as Mabel is hiding her own secrets – to begin with. by the way a young woman can afford to live alone in this building – that’s part of the story. Hulu hasn’t made the latest episodes available, so it remains to be seen if the payout improves the trip; Still, the underlying mystery is almost irrelevant, even though the victim’s name, “Tim Kono” is repeated so many times that it would make a great drinking game. As a writer Martin has always exhibited eclectic tastes, and “Only Murders” reflects a playful extension of those sensibilities. In a nice dichotomy, this is a throwback to an earlier type of entertainment, but all about podcasts and running on a new streaming service. Anyway, just the place these days where you expect to find a wild, crazy guy and his pals. “Only Murders in the Building” premieres August 31 on Hulu.

