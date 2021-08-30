Star-Crossed Tour at Ball Arena in 2022





Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves will headline Denver’s Ball Arena on February 16, 2022, as part of his 15-date North American tour, joining an early 2022 schedule filled with shows postponed on site. Musgraves’ “Star Crossed: Unveiled”, announced today by promoter AEG Presents, is a “limited” tour behind the new album “Star-Crossed”, which will be released on September 21st. 9, at kaceymusgraves.com/tour. Fans can sign up for early access to starcrossedunveiled.com, AEG Presents officials said in a press release. American Express cardholders can also purchase tickets before the general public from 10 a.m. Thursday, September 2 through Wednesday, September 8. Prices were not available at the time of this writing. The Musgraves show is part of a busy schedule for the start of 2022 at the Ball Arena, including several shows that will have been delayed for up to two years. Big gigs during these months – most taking place in February and March – include Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, John Mayer, Tyler the Creator, and Deftones. The announcement also follows dozens of tours canceled or postponed by other major artists, such as BTS, Garth Brooks, Nine Inch Nails and Stevie Nicks. Similar concerns about increasing cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 – or, in some cases, positive tests by band members and on tour – have caused Florida-Georgia Line, Colorado’s String Cheese Incident, Neil Young , Pixies, Counting Crows, Korn and others to cancel individual shows or series of shows. Promoters and touring artists have increasingly responded by setting rules that include proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests with 48 to 72 hours of performance, at a minimum, while some artists have set rules still more stringent for their shows. It all comes down to tricky timing for Musgraves, whose promotional cycle for “Star-Crossed” has shifted into high gear with a New York Times profile and a Friday August 27, a video of her new single, “Justified”. The arena of live music has recently become a battleground in cultural wars around vaccinations and COVID-19 rules. Live Nation does not yet require artists to be fully vaccinated, The Los Angeles Times reported. This is a potential problem as artists like Van Morrison, who has publicly opposed the vaccine requirements, are hosting a Live Nation rental event at the Hollywood Bowl on October 2, and Eric Clapton, who is starting a tour of the States. United in September said it is canceling shows at any venue requiring proof of vaccination, The Times reported. Despite the concerns and the parade of postponements, major national tours are still announcing new shows in Denver (like the one in Musgraves) while adding strict entry requirements, such as Phish (who has a Labor Day run to Commerce City) and Dead & Co. (which has concerts October 22-23 at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater in Greenwood Village). Both are outside. More than a half-dozen music festivals, such as The UMS (which ended Aug. 29), are booming before live music heads indoors for fall and winter. . Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news straight to your inbox.

