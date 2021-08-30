DrLupo to Stream Live Exclusively on YouTube Gaming





A new GamesBeat event is just around the corner! Learn more about what comes next. Professional gamer Benjamin DrLupo Lupo today announced an exclusive live streaming deal with YouTube Gaming. The internet gaming fame deal is a blow to YouTube rival Twitch, where DrLupo also has a large following. DrLupo already has 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube, and today’s announcement bolsters the presence of DrLupos, which is the world’s largest gaming platform with over 100 billion hours of content. game watched in 2020. It will launch its very first live stream on YouTube on August 31st. Image Credit: YouTube Gaming DrLupo started his streaming career in 2015, and since then he has built a community of over 12 million followers. He has made a name for himself as one of the industry’s most generous streamers working with his community to raise millions for St. Jude over the years through his 24 hour charity stream, Build Against Cancer. His positive attitude, philanthropic efforts and passion for gaming have garnered a lot of attention and partnerships from public figures, celebrities and brands. In addition to competing against some of today’s most popular gamers, he helped encourage voter registration with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, joked with Borat, and created campaigns with global brands like Verizon and Gillette. . Online seminar Three great investment professionals explain what it takes to finance your video game. Watch on demand YouTube has exclusive deals with Valkyrae and Courage, and a few others. We work with a small subset of creators who exemplify YouTube Gaming’s unique offering as the only gaming platform to offer a comprehensive offering of video-on-demand, live, and short video products, said Ryan Wyatt. , Global Games Manager at YouTube, in an email to GamesBeat. On YouTube, DrLupo will continue to show off its ability to play a diverse collection of games and expand its philanthropic efforts. Loaded helped negotiate the DrLupos deal with YouTube. In addition to DrLupo, Loaded also represents CouRage which was among the first game makers to sign an exclusive live streaming agreement with YouTube. We only have a handful of platform-exclusive and dedicated streamers, which is consistent and consistent with how other live streaming platforms work, Wyatt said. It is important for us to have a core group of Live Vapor who work closely with our product and engineering teams on YouTube to create a world-class live streaming service specifically designed for creators, with the contribution of creators. GamesBeat GamesBeat’s credo when covering the gaming industry is “where passion meets business”. What does it mean? We want to tell you how much news matters to you, not only as a decision maker in a game studio, but also as a game fan. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn more about the industry and enjoy participating in it. How will you do this? Membership includes access to: Newsletters, such as DeanBeat

