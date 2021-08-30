Succotash Penn Quarter reopens as southern steakhouse





Succotash Prime at Penn Quarter. Photography by Rachel Paraoan

Restaurants in downtown DC have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic, with the closure of dining destinations like Momofuku CCDC and pending expense accounts like Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. Knead Hospitality + Designer co-founder Jason Berry said his team had these two restaurants in mind when deciding how to revamp Succotash, their glowing Southern collaboration with Louisville-based chef Edward Lee. The Smoke and pickles The author is already bringing his Korean heritage to dishes like gochujang-glazed dirty fried chicken, a hit that will return when the restaurant reopens in Penn Quarter today, August 30. All they needed was the steaks. Cue Succotash Prime, a southern steakhouse that will debut in the DC Succotash space, which had been closed for over a year (the National Harbor location remained operational). we do not have only want to make a steakhouse, because it’s not interesting in a city full of steakhouses, he says. The team also took into account the voluminous white marble space: a historic bank building that Knead spent over $ 6 million to design when the restaurant opened in 2017. During the restaurants closure, it housed the Lee Initiative, a pandemic relief effort for restaurant workers. But now the team is once again focused on his greatness. Design company // 3877 is behind the original and current look, which has been refreshed with more greenery in the 50-foot vaulted glass atrium. Space has great bones to work with, ”says Berry. “Are we doing well with the restaurant by making it not be as much of a destination as it could be?” A little higher price might correspond better. Lee already had a Southern Pride smoker in the kitchen and started playing around with a menu of lightly smoked steaks, from tenderloins to bone-in ribs and tomahawks. The cuts, which range from $ 39 to $ 119, come with optional sauces like bourbon-bordelaise, Cajun spiced butter, and blue cheese / furikake. Lee hasalso added more seafood dishes to the menu, as well as vegan options like a grilled eggplant steak with chimichurri. Old Succotash staples will remain, including fried chicken, shrimp and grits, a Southern family feast ($ 59 per person), and a decadent weekend brunch (starting September 11). Two other things the team hopes will attract downtown diners:live music from Sara & Austin Jazz Duo on Friday, Sunday and Monday evenings, plus a daily happy hour from 4pm to 8pm. Succotash Prime. 915 F St., NO Food Editor Anna Spiegel covers the restaurant and bar scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the Master of Fine Arts program at the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in New York and at St. John, in the US Virgin Islands.

