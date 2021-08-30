UAE wins Golden Lion for Best Pavilion at Venice Biennale 2021





Latest news: The UAE Wetlands Pavilion, curated by Wael Al Awar and Kenichi Teramoto, won the Golden Lion for Best National Participation at this year’s Venice Architecture Biennale.

The United Arab Emirates pavilion, which studies the use of salt as an alternative to Portland cement, was named a Golden Lion winner today. Named Wetland, the pavilion won the award for its focus on waste construction possibilities. “[It] encourages us to reflect on the relationship between waste and production on a local and global scale, and opens up new possibilities for construction between crafts and high technology, ”said the judges. Along with the UAE Wetlands Pavilion, contributions from Russia and the Philippines received special mention. The German studio Raumlaborberlin also received a Golden Lion for its installation Instances of Urban Practice, considered the best contribution to the main exhibition of the biennial. Organized by Hashim Sarkis, the exhibition was based on the theme How are we going to live together? “We should allow an African conservative to overthrow everything” The Silver Lion for “a promising young participant” was awarded to the Amsterdam-based Foundation for the Achievement of a Seamless Territory (FAST) for its watermelons, sardines, crabs, sands and sediments: border ecologies and the installation of the Gaza Strip. Special mention was given to the installation The Anthropocene Museum: Exhibit 3.0 Obsidian Rain by Cave_bureau. Cave_bureau founders Kabage Karanja and Stella Mutegi recently wrote an opinion piece on Dezeen that drew attention to the rejections of this edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale by Western critics. The awards were chosen by a jury made up of architects Kazuyo Sejima, Sandra Barclay, Lamia Joreige, Lesley Lokko and Luca Molinari. Earlier this year, it was announced that Modernist architect Lina Bo Bardi was the Special Golden Lion winner at this year’s Venice Architecture Biennale for Lifetime Achievement.

