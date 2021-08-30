Short and Martin showcase their familiar dynamic in “Only Murders In The Building”: NPR

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez play neighbors and true crime enthusiasts who come together to solve a murder in Hulu’s new 10-part mystery comedy.

TERRY GROSS, HTE:

It’s FRESH AIR. Writer, actor, comedian and musician Steve Martin has a new project that harnesses each of these skills. He stars in the new detective comedy series called “Only Murders In The Building”, which stars Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Steve Martin also co-created the series, with John Hoffman, writer-producer of the Netflix series “Grace And Frankie”. Our TV reviewer David Bianculli has this review of “Only Murders In The Building,” which starts airing tomorrow on Hulu.

DAVID BIANCULLI, BYLINE: “Only Murders In The Building” takes place in a fictional old building on New York’s Upper West Side called The Arconia. It’s a place where aging rock stars and even more aging TV and theater stars live side by side but in relative isolation, until a murder in the building brings them together – some as grieving neighbors, others as suspects and three in particular as amateur investigators capitalizing on the murder to start a serial podcast on literally local crime.

Those three are Charles, a longtime crime TV star played by Steve Martin, Oliver, a former Broadway director played by Martin Short, and Mabel, a young newcomer to the building played by Selena Gomez. As a co-creator, Martin is very generous with his material. He gives his co-stars many of the best lines and scenes, while much of his content is playing the straight man or throwing in comical lines. From the start, “Only Murders” is fun to watch because these two old friends, Steve Martin and Martin Short, obviously love to play against each other. As evidenced by their recent stage show and their Netflix special titled “Steve Martin And Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life”, they love each other as much as they laugh at each other. . When their characters first interact in this new series, it’s all too clear.

Steve Martin, as retired actor Charles, is in the elevator frantically trying to shut the doors before unemployed theater manager Oliver, played by Martin Short, can force his way through. Oliver wins.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “ONLY MURDENS IN THE BUILDING”)

MARTIN SHORT: (Like Oliver) Hold it.

(EXTRACT FROM THE CLOSING OF THE ELEVATOR DOOR)

IN BRIEF: (Like Oliver) Sorry. Thank you. I just – oh, I got it. Sorry, I’m just – I have an important thing a little later.

STEVE MARTIN: (Like Charles) Yeah, me too.

SHORT: (Like Oliver) Oh, hello. Filming something today?

MARTIN: (like Charles) I’m sorry?

IN BRIEF: (Like Oliver) All the makeup. I just assumed.

MARTIN: (Like Charles) I don’t wear makeup.

SHORT: (Like Oliver) Oh, okay. Neither do I.

BIANCULLI: For these characters, it would have been a lot of interaction for a day, but a fire alarm empties the building and sends the residents spilling out into a local restaurant. This is where Charles and Oliver discover something they have in common – they’re both fans of a podcast from a current crime series, as is Selena Gomez’s Mabel, whose eager listening to their conversation. is so obvious that Oliver asks for an introduction.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “ONLY MURDENS IN THE BUILDING”)

SHORT: (Like Oliver) Who are you, fascinating creature? I mean, we got our seats 30 years ago when the Arconia was affordable. But you – your parents have a place there or something?

MARTIN: (Like Charles) Hell, you don’t have to answer that, Mabel. I mean, unless you want to because I’m so curious.

SELENA GOMEZ: (Like Mabel) How do I know you?

SHORT: (Like Oliver) Oh, Charles was in an old TV series many years ago. What was his name ? “Bozo’s” (ph).

MARTIN: (Like Charles) “Brazos” (ph).

GOMEZ: (Like Mabel) Oh, okay.

SHORT: (Like Oliver) As for me, directing is my daily job (laughs). I am sure you are aware of it.

BIANCULLI: When a body is discovered in the Arconia, the three team up and launch their own podcast, which they call “Only Murders In The Building”. This defines them as amateur detectives in search of the killer and also of some notoriety on social media. This plot gives way to plenty of twists and turns and eccentric supporting characters. Amy Ryan plays a musician who plays bassoon and duets with Steve Martin, who plays concertina. Nathan Lane, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon and Sting are among the support and bite players here. And the style of the series ranges from the Hope and Crosby Road films to the silent comedies of Laurel and Hardy.

And speaking of silence, one of the episodes of “Only Murders In The Building” – for reasons I won’t spoil – takes place completely without dialogue. I only know of a few other shows in television history that have attempted episodes with almost no dialogue. There is the famous Hush episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and the invaders of “The Twilight Zone”, a less famous episode of “Mr. Robot” and a totally obscure episode of “77 Sunset Strip”.

But the biggest surprise of “Only Murders In The Building” is the winning performance of singer and actress Selena Gomez, whose pop culture career began facing the purple dinosaur in “Barney & Friends.” His character here from the start is meant to pit his youth against the age of his fellow podcasters in crime, but Gomez injects his role with a lot more sensitivity and bite than that. Here she is, discovered by Charles and Oliver in Oliver’s apartment.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “ONLY MURDENS IN THE BUILDING”)

MARTIN: (like Charles) Oh, how did you get here?

GOMEZ: (Like Mabel) It was open.

SHORT: (Like Oliver) I don’t close my door, I never did.

MARTIN: (Like Charles) It’s crazy.

IN BRIEF: (Like Oliver) Neighborhood.

GOMEZ: (Like Mabel) I mean, a murderer probably lives in the building, but I guess old whites are only afraid of colon cancer and societal change. Sad.

BIANCULLI: “Only Murders In The Building” is a 10-part comedy mystery series, but Hulu has only made eight episodes available in preview. As a result I still don’t know whodunit, but so far I really like the way they do it.

RAW: David Bianculli is a professor of television studies at Rowan University in New Jersey. He reviewed the new series “Only Murders In The Building”, which begins airing tomorrow on Hulu.

