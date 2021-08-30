DrLupo is the latest streamer to switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming





Streamer Ben DrLupo Lupo has signed an agreement to stream exclusively on YouTube Gaming, following in the footsteps of other well-known streamers like Jack CouRage Dunlop and Rachell Valkyrae Hofstetter on their way from Twitch to YouTube. Lupos’ first YouTube Gaming stream will take place on August 31. Lupo already has a significant presence on YouTube, with over 1.7 million subscribers. But by switching to the platform owned by Google, it leaves its large audience on Twitch, where he has 4.5 million followers. A representative for Loaded PR declined to comment on the terms of the Lupos YouTube Gaming deal. In December 2019, Lupo signed a deal with Twitch that would have been worth millions of dollars a year. Amazon-owned streaming service acknowledged Lupos’ departure with a tweet, saying that we wish you all the best in everything that follows. As a creator, player, and father, you are a lot to a lot of people. Above all, @DrLupo, you are someone who works hard for good in the world. We wish you all the best in everything that follows. pic.twitter.com/pkUCoX1dWe Twitch (@Twitch) August 30, 2021 While big-name streamers don’t sign exclusivity deals as often as they used to following Tyler Ninja Blevins’ defection from Twitch to Mixer, that’s probably in part because Mixer was shut down by Microsoft in June 2020, which means the potential number of places to go is one platform less. (Blevins, for example, returned to streaming exclusively on Twitch.) Dunlop and Hofstetter have both enjoyed success since switching exclusively to YouTube. However, Twitch sees significantly more hours watched than YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming combined, accounting for nearly 75% of total hours watched on all three platforms in the first quarter of this year, according to one. Streamlabs Report. This means that Lupo may not see as many viewers on YouTube Gaming as it does on Twitch. But by signing this exclusive deal, it looks like Lupo sees an opportunity with the Google platform. And in a statement, he suggests that the platform will also help him in his expansion.[s] my brand through other entertainment initiatives, so maybe there is more that YouTube has to offer Lupo that we are not yet aware of. Updated August 30, 1:33 p.m. ET: Added a tweet from Twitch.

