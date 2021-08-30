Let’s go to Bollywood Monster Mashup

#Stay at home with the #BollywoodMonster mashup!

The Bollywood Monster Mashup is back with another year of incredible events it’s great for the whole family!

GO Transit is thrilled to partner again with BMM to bring you a week of music, culture and interactive entertainment. The festival is virtual again this year so you can enjoy all the exciting entertainment from the comfort of your home while doing your part to stop the spread of Covid-19.

For fun, follow the BMM Facebook page to read updates and watch live broadcasts. register here using the code BMM21 to get the Monster Haul. You will have access to free gifts, exclusive invitations and offers to support local small businesses!

What’s in the Bollywood Monster Mashup?

The #BollywoodMonster Mashup started in 2011, and it’s the biggest South Asian festival in Canada! Even though billed as a virtual festival, the #BollywoodMonster Mashup has grown BIG and features international Bollywood stars, talented visual artists and dancers, and world-class musicians performing Indian and Indo-Caribbean music. . The festival features artists from India, Pakistan, Guyana and Jamaica, making it an incredible cross-cultural celebration!

There is even more fun before concerts with four days of workshops that will teach, entertain and inspire every member of your family!

Do you dance in your living room watching Bollywood movies? Well, get ready to perfect these moves in a workshop with a professional dancer! But don’t worry – it’s all online, so you’ll always be in the privacy of your home and no one will see a possible dance move fail!

Do you prefer to participate in a quieter activity? No problem. Get creative with watercolor painting or listen to a guided meditation. You will surely find a workshop that will please you and your family!

If you’ve never been to the #BollywoodMonster Mashup, now is the time to check it out. It’s okay if you don’t know much about Bollywood movies. The #BollywoodMonster Mashup is for everyone, so join the party and start experiencing the music, dancing, energy, and culture!

Join the fun with the family

The whole family is welcome to Bollywood Monster Mashup! From September 6 to 9, #BollywoodMonster Family Fun will have you moving, dancing, singing and creating! There are virtual workshops for young and old.

The #BollywoodMonster Kidzone, presented by Tim Hortons, invites kids to explore dancing, crafts and meditation. It’s a great way for kids to relax during the first week back to school.

The Seniors’ Art, Movement and Singing Workshops will appeal to older family members who want to stay active and have a little fun in the comfort of their living room!

Dilshad Burman leads Family Fun Ask Me Anything sessions between workshops. A different special guest will appear each day.

Discover all the artists who will run workshops here! For fun, go to BMM Facebook page at 4 p.m. every day to follow the livestream!

September 6

Young People – Learn Soca Dance Steps with Melissa Marie Dance

Seniors – Express your creativity with a Warli art workshop led by Devika Mathur

“Ask Me Anything” session with the child prodigy Akash Vukoti

September 7

Youth – Relax with a guided meditation and music session to Caribbean and Indian rhythms with music teacher and percussionist Devin Ramoutar

Seniors – Unleash your inner artist and follow Khaula Mazhar’s step-by-step watercolor painting workshop

“Ask Me Anything” session with illustrator and Nike collaborator Amara Ramdhanny

September 8

Young people – Become a handyman with a workshop on making stamps and decorative paper to do yourself, led by visual artist Nimra Bandukwala

Seniors and All Ages – Feel the Beat at Alan Faigal’s Bollywood Funk Distance Dance Party, then enjoy a vocal and body warm-up, song, movement and rhythmic activity led by Sing Music Studio

“Ask Me Anything” session with playback singer Shweta Subram

September 9

Youth – Practice your Bollywood dance moves with professional dancer Ria Aikat

Seniors – Join Broadway singer / choreographer / performer Krystal Kiran for a song and song based activity

Visual Arts Mississauga is hosting a workshop on paper-cut animal illustrations you can do at home

“Ask Me Anything” session with award-winning media and brand specialist Raj Girn

Attend the concerts

It wouldn’t be the #BollywoodMonster Mashup without some amazing live music and this year doesn’t disappoint! On September 10 and 11, you will be able to broadcast the festival live at 6 p.m. from the BMM Facebook page. Entertainment and information specialists Amin Dhillon and Patricia Jaggernauth will host the concerts, which will feature Bollywood stars Raftaar, Javed Ali and Harshdeep Kaur, as well as Canadian drag race winner Priyanka!

You’ll also love watching the #BollywoodMonster Orchestra hit mashup of Bollywood songs with hit Reggae and Dancehall songs, accompanied by original dance choreography by Melissa Marie.

Find out details of all the artists who will be performing here!

September 10

International headliners:

Also presenting:

Pure soul energy

Frog in Hand Productions

CrossGen

Mango lassi

The fate of the group

Shayjina

BollyHeelsTO

Queens of laughter

Bollywood veils

September 11th

International Music Headliners:

Special dance headliner:

Also presenting:

BollyHeelsTO

Pure soul energy

Rahul sathu

Frog in Hand Productions

Bollywood veils

Queens of laughter

N2 the group

Sanjina

Miss Shay Dee

The #BollywoodMonster Orchestra ft. Melissa Marie Dance

We will go there next year

We know the #BollywoodMonster Mashup is going to be an amazing virtual event this year – just like last year. Even though we don’t physically take you there, we are proud to be a part of this fantastic festival. Next year, when the Bollywood Monster Mashup returns as an in-person event, we’ll be ready to take you and your friends and family to any event safely and comfortably.

But for this year – #StayHome with #BollywoodMonster Mashup!