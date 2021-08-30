Man says star forced sex at 17; a woman says he raped her

He kept seeing Kelly after that because I really wanted to be successful in the music industry, ”he said.

The witness was testifying as part of a cooperative deal stemming from his guilty plea in a separate case, alleging that he was part of a botched scheme to bribe a woman so that she did not testify against Kelly. No charges have been laid against Kelly regarding the scheme.

Kelly, 54, has repeatedly denied accusations that he preyed on victims during a 30-year career highlighted by his 1996 mega-hit, I Believe I Can Fly. His lawyers have portrayed his accusers as groupies who lie about their relationship with him.

Earlier Monday, a woman testified that Kelly sexually assaulted her at the age of 17 following a performance in Miami in 1994. She, too, was testifying about uncharged crimes, which prosecutors say will demonstrate that Kelly has engaged in a “pattern” of criminal behavior with multiple victims. beyond the six complainant witnesses.

The witness testified as “Addie”. Her story fits the prosecution’s description of Jane Doe # 8, one of the uncharged accusers of crimes. The witness claimed that after the show, an associate of Kelly took her and a friend to his dressing room, where he pulled down his shorts and forced her to have unprotected sex, she said .

I was in shock, she said. I had no idea what to say at all. I became essentially empty.

Afterward, she and her friend unlocked the door and ran out, she said.

In cross-examination, defense attorney Deveraux Cannick asked the witness why, after someone raped you, she waited over two decades to contact law enforcement.

“Because I didn’t want to feel more shame and trauma,” she said.

Kelly faces multiple sex trafficking and racketeering charges dating back decades involving six women, including the late singer Aaliyah, called Jane Doe # 1 by prosecutors.

Three of the complainant witnesses have testified so far:Jerhonda Johnson Pace, the one called just“Jeanne” and another one called“Stephanie.”

What has happened in R. Kelly’s trial so far?

The government accuses Kelly of running a “criminal enterprise” of managers, bodyguards and other employees who allegedly aided Kelly in recruiting underage women and girls for sexual and pornographic purposes, and crossing the borders of the world. State for this purpose.

Rhythm, Kelly’s first accuser to testify at trial(who already hasshared his story publicly), said she had sex with the singer when she was 16, although she initially told him she was 19, which is above the age of consent .