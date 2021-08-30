Kacey Musgraves hosts arena tour with Bay Area, LA dates





Kacey Musgraves is about to hit the road. The hugely popular country pop artist has announced dates for an upcoming North American headlining tour in support of his new album and accompanying musical film, both called “Star-Crossed.” The 15-city tour includes a February 19 stop at Oakland Arena and a February 20 date at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on September 9. www.kaceymusgraves.com/tour. There is also a presale for American Express members starting at 10 a.m. on September 2. Fans can also access the ducats early by registering through www.starcrossedunveiled.com. King Princess and MUNA are supporting roles on this tour. Musgraves’ new album hits stores on September 10, and on the same day, an accompanying film will debut exclusively on Paramount +. Here is the itinerary of the visit: Jan19 / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center January 20 / Chicago, IL / United Center January 21 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center January 23 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse January 24 / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena January 26 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center January 27 / Boston, MA / TD Garden February 3 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena February 5 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden February 9 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena February 11 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena February 14 / Dallas, Texas / American Airlines Center February 16 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena February 19 / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena February 20 / Los Angeles, CA / STAPLES Center

