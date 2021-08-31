Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to star in STXfilms and cross-cultural romantic comedy Temple Hill





EXCLUSIVE: Global Indian Actress Deepika padukone is about to star in a romantic comedy for STX Movies and Temple Hill that shell produces through its Ka Productions banner, we have learned. Temple Hill Productions Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen (the dusk franchise, The fault of our stars, Love, Simon) are in talks to develop the project, which will be a great intercultural story centered on Padukone. Isaac Klausner oversees the Temple Hill project. No more Deadline There’s a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is extremely talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. Although she has enjoyed phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are excited to build a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in a way that has made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh, said Adam Fogelson, president of STXfilms Motion Picture Group. Ka Productions was founded with the aim of developing and producing targeted content with global appeal. I am delighted to partner with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Kas’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and vibrant cross-cultural stories to the world, said Padukone. Padukone was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2018 and in 2018 and 2021 she was featured in Varietys International Impact on Women Report which celebrates the achievements of women in entertainment around the world. The story continues She made her English film debut as a female protagonist in XXX: The Return of Alex Cage, with Vin Diesel. She is also the director of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and upcoming films Trainee and 83. She is currently in production on the untitled Shakun Batras and Siddharth Anands films. Prior to that, Padukone starred in the critically acclaimed film Chhapaak based on the life of a survivor of an acid attack Laxmi Agarwal. She also starred in Padmavaat which broke all box office records, totaling around WW $ 82 million. Other credits include award-winning and critically acclaimed films Piku and Baijaro Mastani, respectively the highest-grossing and third-highest grossing international Hindi film releases. Last year, she received the prestigious Crystal Award from the World Economic Forum for her leadership in raising awareness about mental health. She is represented in India by Collective Artists Network and in the United States by ICM as well as Danielle Robinson at Alan Siegel Entertainment. Best of Deadline Sign up for Deadline newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

